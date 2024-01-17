TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Earn 2-1 Victory in Shootout Over Sharks 

After nine rounds in the shootout, Boris Katchouk secured the Chicago Blackhawks’ win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night.

While Petr Mrazek joked that he stopped counting the rounds after a few attempts, head coach Luke Richardson praised the way his team found a way to pull a victory to end their three-game losing streak.

“It was interesting, that's for sure,” Richardson said. “But we found a way to get it done. It wasn't a pretty night for both teams, I thought but, we grounded out and got it done.”

In the Blackhawks’ last few games, the team struggled to maintain their 1-0 lead in the third period against the opponents. However, the players rallied together to come out on top.