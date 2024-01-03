TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Blanked by Predators 

With the start of the new year, the Chicago Blackhawks endured another loss with a 3-0 final against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night.

While it might not be the results they hoped for, head coach Luke Richardson described the work ethic and battle they brought to the contest. After a tough practice the day before, he watched his players continue to push through tough challenges that could lead them in a positive direction.

“The coaching staff was proud of how we asked them to battle yesterday in practice and bring it to tonight's game,” Richardson said. “Unfortunately, we didn't get any luck around their net, but the process of how we wanted to play was there.”

Throughout the night, Arvid Soderblom held the Predators to a 1-0 lead until the last five minutes of the third period where they found the back of the net two more times to secure their victory. He made 33 saves off of 35 shots faced.

While the team felt they performed well, they understood the frustration after they did not earn the win for their netminder.

“We would have loved to win, especially for him,” Nikita Zaitsev said. “He did lots of crazy saves today and unfortunately we didn't [get the win].”

Soderblom earned his last win back on Nov. 24 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Before the game, Richardson stated the confidence the team felt in their goaltender and the way they know he can perform.