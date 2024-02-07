RELEASE: T. Johnson Activated from IR, Crevier Recalled

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has activated forward Tyler Johnson (right foot) from injured reserve. Additionally, the team has recalled defenseman Louis Crevier from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Johnson, 33, has registered 13 points (9G, 4A) in 35 games with the Blackhawks this season. His nine goals share third among all team skaters, while his 13 points rank seventh on the club.

Crevier, 22, has appeared in 15 games with Chicago during the 2023-24 campaign, tallying three assists. He made his NHL debut on Dec. 3, 2023 against Minnesota and notched his first career point with an assist on Dec. 9, 2023 vs. St. Louis. Crevier has also skated in 21 games with Rockford this season, recording five assists.

The Blackhawks play the Minnesota Wild tonight at the United Center at 8:30 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on TNT, heard on WGN Radio and in Spanish on Latino Media Network radio, 1200 WRTO-AM.