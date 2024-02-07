RELEASE: T. Johnson Activated from IR, Crevier Recalled

Johnson returns for first time since Dec. 31, Crevier recalled from Rockford

GettyImages-1868368846
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has activated forward Tyler Johnson (right foot) from injured reserve. Additionally, the team has recalled defenseman Louis Crevier from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Johnson, 33, has registered 13 points (9G, 4A) in 35 games with the Blackhawks this season. His nine goals share third among all team skaters, while his 13 points rank seventh on the club.

Crevier, 22, has appeared in 15 games with Chicago during the 2023-24 campaign, tallying three assists. He made his NHL debut on Dec. 3, 2023 against Minnesota and notched his first career point with an assist on Dec. 9, 2023 vs. St. Louis. Crevier has also skated in 21 games with Rockford this season, recording five assists.

The Blackhawks play the Minnesota Wild tonight at the United Center at 8:30 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on TNT, heard on WGN Radio and in Spanish on Latino Media Network radio, 1200 WRTO-AM.

News Feed

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Wild in Return from Break

BLOG: NHL All-Star Break Allows ‘Restart’ for Reichel 

PROSPECTS: Allan Finds Offensive Production with Rockford Over Weekend

RELEASE: Blackhawks Reassign Two to IceHogs

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Shutout in Back-to-Back Contests

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Wrap Up Road Trip in Calgary

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Road Troubles Continue in Loss at Edmonton 

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Play Oilers in Second Half of Back-to-Back

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Fall Flat to Kraken

BLOG: Mrazek ‘Thankful’ For Another Opportunity with Blackhawks 

RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Mrazek to Two-Year Extension

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Clash Against Kraken in Seattle

PROSPECTS: Rinzel Continues to Add Assists, Tied Second Among Big Ten Skaters 

MEDICAL: Blackwell to Miss Practice on Tuesday

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Blanked by Canucks 

RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Foligno from IR

BLOG: Foligno Ready to Battle with Blackhawks Again 

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Start Four-Game Road Trip in Vancouver