BLOG: First Games, Goals from 2023-24 Season

FIRST NHL GAME
Oct. 10, 2023: Connor Bedard and Kevin Korchinski
The Blackhawks' top picks in the 2022 and 2023 NHL Drafts make their NHL debuts in tandem during the 2023-24 season opener in Pittsburgh to open their rookie campaigns.
Look back on all the rookie milestones from the 2023-24 season
Oct. 10, 2023: Connor Bedard and Kevin Korchinski
The Blackhawks' top picks in the 2022 and 2023 NHL Drafts make their NHL debuts in tandem during the 2023-24 season opener in Pittsburgh to open their rookie campaigns.
Dec. 3, 2023: Louis Crevier
A seventh-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft for the Blackhawks, Louis Crevier made his debut in a road game in St. Louis. It was the first of 24 NHL contests the blueliner skated in during his rookie season.
March 15, 2024: Landon Slaggert
Chicago's third-round pick in 2020, Landon Slaggert became the first of a slew of debuts to take place over the final month of the year, suiting up just days after wrapping his four-year college career at Notre Dame.
April 12, 2024: Ethan Del Mastro
Ethan Del Mastro, a fourth-round pick in 2021, made his debut over in a pair of weekend home games, a reward from the Blackhawks staff for a standout season in Rockford with the IceHogs.
April 14, 2024: Frank Nazar
Just a day after signing an NHL contract, Frank Nazar, the No. 13 overall pick in 2022, made his NHL debut after finishing his sophomore campaign at the University of Michigan.
Oct. 11, 2023: Connor Bedard
In just his second game of the season, No. 1 overall pick Connor Bedard scored his first NHL goal, picking up the rebound of his own shot at the side of the Bruins' net and converting a slick wraparound attempt at the opposite side of the cage.
Nov. 9, 2023: Kevin Korchinski
Rookie Kevin Korchinski scored the first of his five goals this season in early November in Tampa Bay off a deflected shot from the point to tie the game, 2-2.
April 10, 2024: Landon Slaggert
After having a potential first NHL goal called back two weeks prior, and ringing a breakaway chance off the crossbar just minutes earlier, Landon Slaggert notched his first pro tally in the third period in St. Louis.
April 14, 2024: Frank Nazar
In his first game on his very first shot, Frank Nazar made his debut an emphatic one with his first NHL goal to get Chicago on the board.