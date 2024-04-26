BLOG: First Games, Goals from 2023-24 Season

Look back on all the rookie milestones from the 2023-24 season

By Blackhawks.com Staff
FIRST NHL GAME

Oct. 10, 2023: Connor Bedard and Kevin Korchinski

The Blackhawks' top picks in the 2022 and 2023 NHL Drafts make their NHL debuts in tandem during the 2023-24 season opener in Pittsburgh to open their rookie campaigns.

Dec. 3, 2023: Louis Crevier

A seventh-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft for the Blackhawks, Louis Crevier made his debut in a road game in St. Louis. It was the first of 24 NHL contests the blueliner skated in during his rookie season.

March 15, 2024: Landon Slaggert

Chicago's third-round pick in 2020, Landon Slaggert became the first of a slew of debuts to take place over the final month of the year, suiting up just days after wrapping his four-year college career at Notre Dame.

April 12, 2024: Ethan Del Mastro

Ethan Del Mastro, a fourth-round pick in 2021, made his debut over in a pair of weekend home games, a reward from the Blackhawks staff for a standout season in Rockford with the IceHogs.

April 14, 2024: Frank Nazar

Just a day after signing an NHL contract, Frank Nazar, the No. 13 overall pick in 2022, made his NHL debut after finishing his sophomore campaign at the University of Michigan.

FIRST NHL GOAL

Oct. 11, 2023: Connor Bedard

In just his second game of the season, No. 1 overall pick Connor Bedard scored his first NHL goal, picking up the rebound of his own shot at the side of the Bruins' net and converting a slick wraparound attempt at the opposite side of the cage.

Connor Bedard scored his first NHL goal to open the scoring on Wednesday night in Boston

Nov. 9, 2023: Kevin Korchinski

Rookie Kevin Korchinski scored the first of his five goals this season in early November in Tampa Bay off a deflected shot from the point to tie the game, 2-2.

Kevin Korchinski nets his first NHL goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning

April 10, 2024: Landon Slaggert

After having a potential first NHL goal called back two weeks prior, and ringing a breakaway chance off the crossbar just minutes earlier, Landon Slaggert notched his first pro tally in the third period in St. Louis.

Landon Slaggert scores first NHL goal on a breakaway to make it a 5-2 game in St. Louis

April 14, 2024: Frank Nazar

In his first game on his very first shot, Frank Nazar made his debut an emphatic one with his first NHL goal to get Chicago on the board.

Frank Nazar notches his first NHL goal on his first shot

