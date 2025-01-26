RELEASE: Slaggert Recalled from Rockford

Forward appeared in 16 Blackhawks games during the 2023-24 season, posting four points

Slaggert_action
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled forward Landon Slaggert from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Slaggert, 22, has skated in 39 games with the IceHogs this season, tallying 25 points (10G, 15A). His 25 points share second among all Rockford skaters, while his 15 assists share third and his 10 goals rank fourth. Slaggert appeared in 16 games with the Blackhawks during the 2023-24 campaign, posting four points (1G, 3A).

The Chicago Blackhawks play the Minnesota Wild tonight at the United Center at 6:00 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on CHSN, heard on WGN Radio, and in Spanish on Latino Media Network radio, 1200 WRTO-AM.

