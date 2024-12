The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has assigned defenseman Wyatt Kaiser to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. The team has also placed forward Craig Smith (back) on injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 12.

The Chicago Blackhawks play the Calgary Flames tomorrow at the Scotiabank Saddledome at 2:00 p.m. MT/3:00 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on CHSN and heard on WGN Radio.