RELEASE: Crevier Recalled from Rockford, Jones Placed on IR

Crevier has skated in 11 games with Rockford this season, Jones placed on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 14

Team Update_V3
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled defenseman Louis Crevier from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. The team has also placed defenseman Seth Jones (right foot) on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 14.

Crevier, 23, has appeared in 11 games with Rockford this season, posting one assist. During the 2023-24 campaign, Crevier skated in 24 games with the Blackhawks, recording three assists. He also dressed in 41 regular-season games with the IceHogs last season, recording 11 points (3G, 8A). Additionally, Crevier competed in four Calder Cup Playoff games with the IceHogs in 2023-24.

The Chicago Blackhawks play the Vancouver Canucks tonight at Rogers Arena at 7:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on CHSN and heard on WGN Radio.

Crevier_away

News Feed

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Clash Against Canucks in Vancouver

RECAP: Blackhawks Held Off Late by Kraken in Seattle

RELEASE: Martinez Activated from Injured Reserve

RELEASE: Chicago Sports Network Launches New Streaming Service

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Seattle to Face Kraken

RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Athanasiou to Rockford

RELEASE: Blackhawks Re-Assign Phillips to Rockford

RECAP: Blackhawks Take Down Wild in OT

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Prepare for First Test Against Wild

RECAP: Blackhawks Edged by Stars, 3-1

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Set to Battle Stars in Dallas

RECAP: Blackhawks Unable to Stop Red Wings

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Red Wings in Original Six Matchup

FEATURE: A Rivalry Through the Decades

RECAP: Blackhawks Earn Back-to-Back Wins with Victory Over Ducks

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Look to Finish Road Swing Strong Against Ducks

RECAP: Blackhawks Rally to Defeat Kings in Shootout

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Open Back-to-Back Against LA