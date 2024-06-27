The NHL announced on Tuesday that forward Connor Bedard was named the Calder Memorial Trophy winner for the 2023-24 season, awarded “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition.”
RELEASE: Bedard Named Calder Memorial Trophy Winner for 2023-24
Chicago forward named league's top rookie after leading all first-year players in goals, assists and points
Bedard becomes the first Blackhawks rookie to win the award since Artemi Panarin (2015-16) and 10th player in franchise history to receive the honor, joining Patrick Kane (2007-08), Ed Belfour (1990-91), Steve Larmer (1982-83), Tony Esposito (1969-70), Bill Hay (1959-60), Ed Litzenberger (1954-55), Cully Dahlstrom (1937-38) and Mike Karakas (1935-36). He is the youngest player in franchise history to win the Calder Trophy, besting Patrick Kane (19 years, 139 days) in 2007-08. Bedard was joined by Minnesota’s Brock Faber and New Jersey’s Luke Hughes as the top three vote getters for the award.
Bedard, 18, led all NHL rookies with 22 goals and 61 points in 68 games during the 2023-24 campaign, while also sharing first with 39 assists. Among Blackhawks skaters, Bedard led the club in assists and points, while his 22 goals also shared first among all team skaters. His 39 assists rank sixth all-time among Chicago rookies, while his 61 points rank seventh. Additionally, Bedard is the first player in franchise history and third player in NHL history to lead his team in points at the age of 18 (Sidney Crosby in 2005-06 and Steve Yzerman in 1983-84).
The North Vancouver, B.C. native reached the 50-point mark in just 52 games, hitting the milestone in the fewest games-played by a rookie in franchise history. He also became the seventh rookie in Blackhawks history to reach the 60-point plateau, while doing so in 65 games, which matched the third fastest in club history. He was selected for the 2024 NHL All-Star Game, becoming the youngest player to be named in NHL history. Additionally, Bedard was named the NHL’s Rookie of the Month three times during the 2023-24 season (November, December and March), becoming the first player in franchise history and first NHLer since Connor McDavid in 2015-16 to earn the honor three times in his rookie campaign.
The 5-foot-10, 185-pound forward was selected by Chicago with the first overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.
FEATURE: Bedard Exceeds Expectations in Sensational Rookie Year
Forward set to lead Chicago's resurgence following dominant rookie season