RELEASE: Bedard Named Calder Memorial Trophy Winner for 2023-24

Bedard becomes the first Blackhawks rookie to win the award since Artemi Panarin (2015-16) and 10th player in franchise history to receive the honor, joining Patrick Kane (2007-08), Ed Belfour (1990-91), Steve Larmer (1982-83), Tony Esposito (1969-70), Bill Hay (1959-60), Ed Litzenberger (1954-55), Cully Dahlstrom (1937-38) and Mike Karakas (1935-36). He is the youngest player in franchise history to win the Calder Trophy, besting Patrick Kane (19 years, 139 days) in 2007-08. Bedard was joined by Minnesota’s Brock Faber and New Jersey’s Luke Hughes as the top three vote getters for the award.

Bedard, 18, led all NHL rookies with 22 goals and 61 points in 68 games during the 2023-24 campaign, while also sharing first with 39 assists. Among Blackhawks skaters, Bedard led the club in assists and points, while his 22 goals also shared first among all team skaters. His 39 assists rank sixth all-time among Chicago rookies, while his 61 points rank seventh. Additionally, Bedard is the first player in franchise history and third player in NHL history to lead his team in points at the age of 18 (Sidney Crosby in 2005-06 and Steve Yzerman in 1983-84).