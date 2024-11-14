RELEASE: Chicago Sports Network Streaming Service to Launch Tomorrow

The Chicago Sports Network (CHSN), the home of the Chicago Blackhawks, Bulls and White Sox, today announced that the network is rolling out its new subscription streaming service for fans. Starting Friday, November 15th, CHSN will offer fans the opportunity to stream Blackhawks, Bulls and White Sox games on the CHSN app (available on iOS and Android) or on any web browser.

The CHSN Live Game Center, at the platform’s core, will feature:

Live streams of Blackhawks, Bulls, and White Sox games

Real-time game coverage with in-game highlights

Pre-game and post-game coverage, including interviews with athletes and coaches

Subscription packages will start at $19.99/month for one team or $29.99/month for full access to CHSN, including all three teams’ live games. Fans can enjoy a free 7-day trial of a package of their choice. The streams can also be cast from the web or the app to larger screens including your TV.

“We are excited to offer Chicago sports fans a one-of-a-kind digital product enabling immediate access to live games and a complement of personalized, on-demand content,” said CHSN President Jason Coyle. “Today’s announcement is the next step in our long- term commitment to Chicago sports fans everywhere and is another new and compelling way for us to serve and connect with them.”

Subscribers of the full access package will also get access to CHSN’s programming slate, which includes “The Chicago Lead”, “The Big College Football Show”, “The Big Pro Football Show presented by the Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana Chevy Dealers”, and a simulcast of Chicago’s top morning radio show, “Mully and Haugh”. Fans will be able to consume content featuring on-air CHSN talent, including Jake Butt, Joshua Perry, Eddie George, Brooke Fletcher, Tim Brown and more, bringing expert commentary and storytelling to life.

CHSN partnered with ViewLift, a leading streaming platform for sports and entertainment, to create the streaming service. ViewLift also has created platforms for other regional streaming services combining live games from multiple teams in multiple sports in Denver and Washington, D.C., as well as the NHL, and individual teams in that league and the NBA, NBCU, LIV Golf, TEGNA and other sports and media clients.

Authentication via your eligible pay-tv provider will be available in the coming weeks, followed by access to the games via connected TV applications, such as Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and more.

To purchase the new streaming service, go to CHSN.com or fans can download the app in the iOS app store and Google Play. Fans can also call 1-800-928-2848 or e-mail [email protected] if they have any questions.

About Chicago Sports Network

The Chicago Sports Network (CHSN) launched October 1, 2024, as the new home of the Chicago Blackhawks, Bulls and White Sox games. The network will deliver more than 300 live Blackhawks, Bulls, and Sox games annually, along with first-class pre- and-post game coverage, and 24/7 multisport programming. CHSN is available on DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, U-Verse, Astound/RCN, Fubo and other multiple pay-tv providers throughout the Chicago DMA. The network broadcasts from studios located in both Chicago’s United Center and a coming location at Guaranteed Rate Field. For the latest information about CHSN visit CHSN.com.