RELEASE: Celebrate 100 Years with the Chance to Win Blackhawks Season Tickets

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team will launch a “Centennial Sweepstakes” on Tuesday, Sept. 16 through a special pop-up activation at Chicago’s Union Station, with one lucky fan to win the grand prize pair of 100-level full season tickets for the Blackhawks 2025-26 season. Fans can also win a number of other prizes associated with this season’s Centennial celebration, including tickets to the biggest game nights of the season or limited-edition Centennial jerseys.

Also celebrating its 100th anniversary, Union Station will serve as the only location fans can enter the Centennial Sweepstakes on Tuesday as part of the team’s “Always an Original” campaign. The iconic railroad hub has played an influential role in shaping Chicago’s history, propelling both its industry and the city forward – a perfect backdrop to celebrate the innovative and pioneering spirit that defines the Blackhawks.

Blackhawks fans and Chicago commuters who pass through Union Station’s Great Hall on Tuesday will be transported back in time and be greeted by a 1920s-inspired Chicago Blackhawks box office and other fan activities. Fans can visit the pop-up box office to receive a commemorative Centennial ticket containing a special QR code that can be used to enter the sweepstakes, with a digital scratch-off to immediately reveal any winning prizes.

Current Chicago players Connor Bedard, Spencer Knight, Frank Nazar and Alex Vlasic (subject to change) will make appearances at Union Station during the morning commute from approximately 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. to hand out the commemorative tickets. Blackhawks alumni Chris Chelios and Denis Savard will be on hand for the evening commute from 4 to 6 p.m., with Tommy Hawk making appearances throughout the day.

Specific prizes include:

One 100-level pair of 2025-26 Blackhawks Full Season Tickets

100 pairs of tickets to the Biggest Nights of the Season, including the Home Opener and all four Centennial Celebration Nights (The Originals, The Madhouse, The Banner Years, The Next Originals)

10 fans will win a replica Centennial jersey

Single game tickets for 2025-26 regular season games, including all Centennial Celebration Nights, are on sale now. Visit Blackhawks.com/Tickets for more information.