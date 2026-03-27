RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Jiri Felcman to Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has agreed to terms with forward Jiri Felcman on a three-year, entry-level contract that runs through the 2028-29 season ($996,667 salary cap hit).

Felcman, 20, logged career highs in games played (52), goals (3), assists (17) and points (20) with the SC Langnau Tigers in the National League, Switzerland’s top league, during the 2025-26 campaign. He led all league under-20 skaters and ranked ninth on the club with 20 points, while he ranked fifth on the team with 17 assists.

The 6-foot-4, 198-pound forward has totaled 30 points (4G, 26A) in 91 regular-season National League games with SC Langnau from 2023-25. He posted one assist in nine postseason games with the club during the 2024-25 campaign. Felcman has also compiled 68 points (22G, 46A) in 78 regular-season games with SC Langnau Young Tigers U20 from 2022-25. Additionally, the forward tallied 19 points (8G, 11A) in 17 career postseason games with the Young Tigers U20 from 2022-24.

Internationally, the Hradec Kralove, Czechia, native captured a bronze medal with Team Czechia at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, recording two assists in seven games. He also totaled two points (1G, 1A) in five games for Team Czechia at the 2023 IIHF U18 World Championship.

The Blackhawks selected Felcman in the third round (93rd overall) in the 2023 NHL Draft.