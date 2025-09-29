RELEASE: Blackhawks Reduce Training Camp Roster to 31 Players

Current training camp roster now includes 17 forwards, 11 defensemen and three goaltenders

Team Update_V3
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced the following training camp transactions:

Pos.
Name
Transaction
G
Drew Commesso
Assigned to Rockford (AHL)
D
Ashton Cumby
Assigned to Rockford (AHL)
F
Nick Lardis
Assigned to Rockford (AHL)
F
Samuel Savoie
Assigned to Rockford (AHL)
F
AJ Spellacy
Assigned to Windsor Spitfires (OHL)
F
Aidan Thompson
Assigned to Rockford (AHL)
G
Mitchell Weeks
Released from PTO, assigned to Rockford (AHL)

The current training camp roster now has 31 players, including 17 forwards, 11 defensemen and three goaltenders.

