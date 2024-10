The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has assigned forward Frank Nazar, along with defensemen Louis Crevier and Kevin Korchinski to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. The team has also assigned forward AJ Spellacy to the Windsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League.

The current training camp roster has 28 players, including 15 forwards, nine defensemen and four goaltenders.