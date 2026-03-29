RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Defenseman Kevin Korchinski to Rockford

Korchinski has posted 26 points in 53 AHL games with Rockford during the 2025-26 season

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By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled defenseman **Kevin** Korchinski from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Korchinski, 21, has logged one assist in four NHL games with Chicago this season. He’s also posted 26 points (2G, 24A) in 53 AHL games with Rockford during the 2025-26 campaign. He ranks second among team blueliners with 24 assists and 26 points, while his two goals share second. He also shares fourth among all IceHogs skaters with 24 assists and shares sixth with 26 points.  Additionally, Korchinski represented the IceHogs at the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic, marking his second-straight AHL All-Star Game appearance.

The Blackhawks play the New Jersey Devils tonight at Prudential Center at 6:00 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on CHSN and heard on WGN Radio.

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