RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Crevier from IceHogs

Chicago placed Nikita Zaitsev on injured reserve

ATMinnesota-20231203-Selects-018
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled defenseman Louis Crevier from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. Additionally, the team has placed defenseman Nikita Zaitsev (right knee) on injured reserve.

Crevier, 22, has appeared in 13 games with the Blackhawks during the 2023-24 campaign, tallying three assists. He made his NHL debut on Dec. 3, 2023 against Minnesota and notched his first career point with an assist on Dec. 9, 2023 vs. St. Louis. Crevier has also skated in 18 games with the IceHogs this season, recording five assists.

The Blackhawks play the Buffalo Sabres tonight at KeyBank Center at 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on TNT or heard on WGN Radio.

News Feed

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Earn 2-1 Victory in Shootout Over Sharks 

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Earn 2-1 Victory in Shootout Over Sharks 
PROSPECTS: Nazar Notches Six Points in His Return to Michigan 

PROSPECTS: Nazar Notches Six Points in His Return to Michigan 
BLOG: Dickinson Proud to Stay in Chicago After Contract Extension 

BLOG: Dickinson Proud to Stay in Chicago After Contract Extension 
RELEASE: Dickinson Signs Two-Year Contract Extension

RELEASE: Dickinson Signs Two-Year Contract Extension
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Sharks for Tuesday Night Contest

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Sharks for Tuesday Night Contest
MEDICAL: Murphy to Miss Practice on Monday

MEDICAL: Murphy to Miss Practice on Monday
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Endure 3-1 Loss to Stars

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Endure 3-1 Loss to Stars
RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Jones Off Injured Reserve 

RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Jones Off Injured Reserve 
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Prepare for a Central Division Matchup Against Stars

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Prepare for a Central Division Matchup Against Stars
MEDICAL: Murphy to Miss Practice on Friday

MEDICAL: Murphy to Miss Practice on Friday
RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Foligno to Two-Year Extension

RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Foligno to Two-Year Extension
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Fall Late in Third to Jets

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Fall Late in Third to Jets
BLOG: Guttman Becoming a ‘Reliable’ Player in Forward Group

BLOG: Guttman Becoming a ‘Reliable’ Player in Forward Group
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Jet Off to Winnipeg for Thursday Night Matchup

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Jet Off to Winnipeg for Thursday Night Matchup
RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Seney to IceHogs

RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Seney to IceHogs
MEDICAL: Bedard Undergoes Successful Surgery 

MEDICAL: Bedard Undergoes Successful Surgery
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks ‘Played Right Way’ Despite Loss to Oilers

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks ‘Played Right Way’ Despite Loss to Oilers
RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Anderson, Raddysh from IR

RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Anderson, Raddysh from IR