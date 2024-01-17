RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Crevier from IceHogs

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled defenseman Louis Crevier from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. Additionally, the team has placed defenseman Nikita Zaitsev (right knee) on injured reserve.

Crevier, 22, has appeared in 13 games with the Blackhawks during the 2023-24 campaign, tallying three assists. He made his NHL debut on Dec. 3, 2023 against Minnesota and notched his first career point with an assist on Dec. 9, 2023 vs. St. Louis. Crevier has also skated in 18 games with the IceHogs this season, recording five assists.

The Blackhawks play the Buffalo Sabres tonight at KeyBank Center at 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on TNT or heard on WGN Radio.