RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Commesso from Rockford

Goaltender has played in six games with the IceHogs this season

Blackhawks_roster_update
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled goaltender Drew Commesso from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Commesso, 22, has played in six games with the IceHogs during the 2024-25 campaign, posting a 2-4-0 record with a 3.71 goals-against average and a .854 save percentage.

The Chicago Blackhawks play the Anaheim Ducks tonight at the United Center at 7:30 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on CHSN, heard on WGN Radio, and in Spanish on Latino Media Network radio, 1200 WRTO-AM.

