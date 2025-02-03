RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Artyom Levshunov from Rockford

Defenseman Louis Crevier placed on injured reserve with concussion protocol

By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled defenseman Artyom Levshunov from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. The team has also placed defenseman Louis Crevier (concussion protocol) on injured reserve retroactive to Feb. 1.

Levshunov, 19, has appeared in 38 games with the IceHogs during the 2024-25 campaign, ranking second among club defensemen in goals (3), assists (10) and points (13). He also leads all league rookies and ranks second on the team with 112 shots on goal this season. Levshunov tallied an assist for his first professional point on Oct. 26 at Manitoba and scored his first goal on Nov. 8 vs. Grand Rapids.

