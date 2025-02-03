RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Artyom Levshunov from Rockford

Levshunov, 19, has appeared in 38 games with the IceHogs during the 2024-25 campaign, ranking second among club defensemen in goals (3), assists (10) and points (13). He also leads all league rookies and ranks second on the team with 112 shots on goal this season. Levshunov tallied an assist for his first professional point on Oct. 26 at Manitoba and scored his first goal on Nov. 8 vs. Grand Rapids.