RELEASE: Blackhawks Name Circa Sports as Official Home Jersey Patch Partner

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced a multi-year partnership agreement with sports betting venture Circa Sports to be the official jersey patch sponsor for the Blackhawks home red jerseys. The home jersey patch will be worn beginning in the 2024-25 season, marking the first time a partner will be added to Blackhawks game jerseys.
“Sports betting has continued to grow in popularity among our fans and offered new ways for them to engage with our game,” Blackhawks President of Business Operations Jaime Faulkner said. “We couldn’t be prouder to be adding Circa Sports to the Chicago Blackhawks roster of partners as they share in our goals to grow interest in our game and offer fans exciting and original experiences.”