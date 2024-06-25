RELEASE: Blackhawks Name Circa Sports as Official Home Jersey Patch Partner

Circa Sports is an American sportsbook operator based out of Las Vegas. Currently available in the state of Illinois via the Circa Sports Illinois mobile app and a physical book at American Place in Waukegan, the brand offers sports fans an innovative betting platform. Its sister venture is Circa Resort & Casino, an adults-only casino-resort in historic downtown Las Vegas. The property is home to the world’s largest sportsbook – a three-story, stadium-style venue with a 1,000 person capacity – as well as Stadium Swim – a multi-level pool amphitheater featuring six pools and a 143-foot screen for fans of all sports to enjoy the biggest games.

“Growing up as a hockey fan, I’m overwhelmed with the opportunity, and the responsibility, that goes along with partnering with an Original Six team and a team with the most iconic home jersey in sports,” Circa Sports CEO Derek Stevens said. “We are ecstatic to showcase the new Blackhawks jersey with such a young and exciting team.”

Circa Sports will debut on the Blackhawks jersey later this week at the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft™. The partnership also includes the Blackhawks 2024-25 regular season schedule release, anticipated for early this summer.