RELEASE: Blackhawks Name Circa Sports as Official Home Jersey Patch Partner

Circa Sports to be team's first jersey patch partner on home jerseys starting next season

24_Jersey-Launch_Promo_16x9-2
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced a multi-year partnership agreement with sports betting venture Circa Sports to be the official jersey patch sponsor for the Blackhawks home red jerseys. The home jersey patch will be worn beginning in the 2024-25 season, marking the first time a partner will be added to Blackhawks game jerseys.

“Sports betting has continued to grow in popularity among our fans and offered new ways for them to engage with our game,” Blackhawks President of Business Operations Jaime Faulkner said. “We couldn’t be prouder to be adding Circa Sports to the Chicago Blackhawks roster of partners as they share in our goals to grow interest in our game and offer fans exciting and original experiences.”

Circa Sports is an American sportsbook operator based out of Las Vegas. Currently available in the state of Illinois via the Circa Sports Illinois mobile app and a physical book at American Place in Waukegan, the brand offers sports fans an innovative betting platform. Its sister venture is Circa Resort & Casino, an adults-only casino-resort in historic downtown Las Vegas. The property is home to the world’s largest sportsbook – a three-story, stadium-style venue with a 1,000 person capacity – as well as Stadium Swim – a multi-level pool amphitheater featuring six pools and a 143-foot screen for fans of all sports to enjoy the biggest games.

“Growing up as a hockey fan, I’m overwhelmed with the opportunity, and the responsibility, that goes along with partnering with an Original Six team and a team with the most iconic home jersey in sports,” Circa Sports CEO Derek Stevens said. “We are ecstatic to showcase the new Blackhawks jersey with such a young and exciting team.”

Circa Sports will debut on the Blackhawks jersey later this week at the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft™. The partnership also includes the Blackhawks 2024-25 regular season schedule release, anticipated for early this summer.

