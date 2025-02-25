The Chicago Blackhawks Foundation today announced its 2025 cohort of Support West grant recipients. The Support West program provides financial resources, peer and business mentorship, and marketing to minority-owned small businesses on Chicago’s West Side to assist the economic corridors of West Side communities.
RELEASE: Blackhawks Foundation Names 2025 Support West Grant Recipients
Five small, minority-owned businesses on Chicago’s West Side awarded grants
Five local businesses were selected, including:
- Anticonquista Café (324 N. Leavitt St.) | Sourcing their coffee beans from their family farm in Guatemala, Anticonquista Café roasts their coffee here on Chicago's West Side, which is then served through their mobile coffee bike, local farmers markets and soon-to-be brick-and-mortar location in Pilsen. Additionally, they lead coffee roasting workshops as well as visit schools across the city to teach students about the science behind coffee.
- Firehouse Catering Company (2111 S. Hamlin Ave.) | Firehouse Catering is a mission-driven catering company specializing in barbeque, owned by The Firehouse Community Arts Center in North Lawndale. They hire youth and young adults who have successfully completed the Firehouse VIP (Violence Intervention & Prevention) program and have a passion for the culinary arts. By combining workforce development with top-notch catering services, Firehouse Catering is more than a business; it's a pathway to empowerment and brighter futures for young people in the community.
- Tasa Coffee Roasters (4136 W. North Ave.) | Located in Humboldt Park, Tasa Coffee Roasters is one of the only cafes in Chicago to combine a micro coffee roastery with a full-service kitchen. They source their coffee primarily from female coffee producers with sustainable practices and also provide consulting services in barista training, equipment usage & coffee operations. Dedicated to offering a community-centered experience, they also host a variety of free events including small business pop ups, festive holiday photo sessions and live DJ sets.
- The Bumbu Roux (2939 W. Grand Ave.) | Bumbu Roux got their start by selling their food at local street festivals and continued to grow after discovering a demand for genuine Indonesian food in Chicago. They are now a full-service caterer based out of Garfield Park, showcasing the best of both Indonesian and Creole cuisines through weekly takeout including ready-to-eat and frozen dishes, a food truck, pop-up dinners and more.
- Thimi's Empanadas (1247 S. Western Ave.) | Thimi's Empanadas offers a wide range of authentic Argentine dishes, including handcrafted empanadas, signature Chimichurri sauce and traditional desserts such as alfajores and freshly baked biscochos. Home cooks who were encouraged by family and friends, they perfected their craft first as street vendors and now have their own brick and mortar space, fulfilling their dream of opening a small restaurant on Chicago’s Near West Side. They deliver a unique and flavorful experience that brings the tastes of Argentina to Chicago through dine in, takeout and catering services.