RELEASE: Blackhawks, Bulls and United Center Partner with Culligan for Plastic-Free Water

CHICAGO, Ill. -- Today, the United Center, Chicago Bulls and Chicago Blackhawks announced a multi-year partnership with Culligan International, the global leader in water treatment solutions. As the Official Water Partner, Culligan aluminum water bottles will be sold at all concession points, complemented by newly installed, premium water fountains, refilling stations and multi-functional faucets throughout the United Center, effectively eliminating single-use plastic water bottles and encouraging greater sustainability practices.

“Culligan has proudly kept our neighbors, friends and fellow businesses across Chicago hydrated with clean, great-tasting water for nearly 90 years,” said Al Hamood, President and Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, Culligan International. “With this new partnership, we are taking water transformation to the next level, delivering high-quality, game-changing drinking water solutions to fans, athletes and artists in our hometown, and inviting all to join us in reducing reliance on plastic.”

As part of the partnership, Culligan is debuting its infinitely recyclable aluminum water bottles alongside enhanced recycling capabilities at the United Center. To reduce plastic waste, guests refill their bottles at the new water fountains and then place them in Culligan recycling bins throughout the arena. An optimal sustainable packaging choice, aluminum is infinitely recyclable and boasts a 57% recycling rate making it substantially more environmentally friendly than plastic which has a 29% recycling rate¹. Additionally, the aluminum packaging is BPA-free to ensure a healthier, safer consumer choice as compared to plastic water bottles.

“Teaming up with Culligan as our Official Water Partner is a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to enhance the fan experience and reduce single-use plastic throughout the arena,” said Joe Myhra, Chief Operating Officer, United Center. “By eliminating plastic water bottles from our concessions and introducing refillable, aluminum water bottles, we’re reducing plastic waste and empowering our fans to make more conscious environmental choices with a purpose-driven, hometown partner.”

To round out the partnership, Culligan equipped the lower-level suites at the United Center with premium, multi-functional faucets to deliver instant access to the highest quality cold or sparkling drinking water. Finally, a custom Culligan installation on the concourse level showcases a portfolio of home and office water treatment solutions that each create game-changing water for fans wherever they are.

The partnership comes to life throughout the season with impactful branding throughout the arena, promotional nights, interactive experiences, and giveaways highlighting the importance of water quality and sustainability. Culligan is presenting the Bulls Holiday Game on Dec. 23 against the Milwaukee Bucks and select fans will receive a co-branded Bulls and Culligan water bottle at entry. For the Blackhawks, Culligan will present the team’s Kids Club, reaching families and the next generation of fans year-round. Fans can look forward to enjoying great-tasting Culligan water and be inspired to bring more sustainable water experiences into their everyday lives.

¹ US EPA. Aluminum: Material-Specific Data. 2024