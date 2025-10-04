The Chicago Blackhawks today announced the following transactions:
RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce Roster Moves
Current training camp roster now includes 23 forwards, 12 defensemen and four goaltenders
Pos.
Name
Transaction
D
Taige Harding
Recalled from Rockford
F
Gavin Hayes
Recalled from Rockford
D
Kevin Korchinski
Recalled from Rockford
F
Paul Ludwinski
Recalled from Rockford
F
Martin Misiak
Recalled from Rockford
F
Samuel Savoie
Recalled from Rockford
F
Aidan Thompson
Recalled from Rockford
F
Dominic Toninato
Recalled from Rockford
D
Cavan Fitzgerald
Signed to PTO
F
Brett Seney
Signed to PTO
G
Mitchell Weeks
Signed to PTO
The current training camp roster has 40 players, including 23 forwards, 12 defensemen and four goaltenders.