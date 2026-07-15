RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2026-27 Season and Home Openers

In conjunction with the National Hockey League, the Chicago Blackhawks today announced the team’s 2026-27 opening night and home opener dates and times.

For the ninth consecutive season, Chicago will kick off the regular season on the road as the team travels to Las Vegas to take on the Golden Knights on the NHL’s Opening Night on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 9:30 p.m. CT, nationally broadcasted on ESPN. It’s the first time since the 2012-13 campaign that Chicago will open the season against a Pacific Division opponent.

Additionally, the Blackhawks will celebrate the home opener with a Central Division matchup against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. CT. This season’s full regular-season schedule, along with more details on Chicago’s home opener, will be announced soon.

The 2026-27 Blackhawks promotional schedule will be released in the coming weeks, with single-game tickets anticipated to go on sale later this summer. The best way to guarantee access to Blackhawks gameday experiences is through Season Ticket Membership, offered in Full, Half and Partial season options. Fans interested in joining can learn more at **Blackhawks.com/Membership**.