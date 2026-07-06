RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2026-27 Preseason Schedule and Ticket On-Sale Details

Presented by Ticketmaster, preseason game tickets go on sale Wednesday, July 8, with prices starting at $20

Preseason On Sale Now 16x9
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced the team's schedule for the 2026-27 preseason, presented by Ticketmaster. Tickets for preseason games go on sale to the general public on Ticketmaster on Wednesday, July 8. Under the NHL’s new preseason format, the Blackhawks will play a four-game slate against the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues, including one home and one road matchup against each club.

Tickets are available for $20 in the 200 Level and $30 in the 100 Level, providing fans with an affordable opportunity to experience Blackhawks hockey at United Center.

2026-27 BLACKHAWKS PRESEASON GAMES

DATE
TIME (CT)
OPPONENT
LOCATION
Saturday, September 19
7:00 p.m.
Minnesota
Away
Monday, September 21
7:00 p.m.
Minnesota
Home
Thursday, September 24
7:00 p.m.
St. Louis
Away
Saturday, September 26
6:00 p.m.
St. Louis
Home

The 2026-27 Blackhawks regular-season schedule and this season’s promotional schedule will be released in the coming weeks, with single-game tickets anticipated to go on sale later this summer. The best way to guarantee access to Blackhawks gameday experiences is through Season Ticket Membership, offered in Full, Half and Partial season options. Fans interested in joining can learn more at Blackhawks.com/Membership.

Ticket prices are before taxes and fees. Preseason seating will be available in the 100 and 200 levels only.

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