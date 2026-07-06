RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2026-27 Preseason Schedule and Ticket On-Sale Details

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced the team's schedule for the 2026-27 preseason, presented by Ticketmaster. Tickets for preseason games go on sale to the general public on Ticketmaster on Wednesday, July 8. Under the NHL’s new preseason format, the Blackhawks will play a four-game slate against the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues, including one home and one road matchup against each club.

Tickets are available for $20 in the 200 Level and $30 in the 100 Level∗, providing fans with an affordable opportunity to experience Blackhawks hockey at United Center.