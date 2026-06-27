The Chicago Blackhawks completed the 2026 NHL Draft with five selections across Rounds 2–7, adding to the organization’s prospect pool following an active lead-up to draft weekend. Here is a look at each player selected by Chicago.
RELEASE: Blackhawks Wrap 2026 NHL Draft with Five Selections
Chicago picks three defenseman and two forwards during the 2026 NHL Draft
Xavier Villeneuve
Defenseman, Second Round - No. 34 Overall
Villeneuve, 18, posted 38 points (6G, 32A) in 37 regular-season games with the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL) during the 2025-26 campaign. He ranked second on the team with 32 assists, while he paced all club defensemen with six goals and 38 points. The 5-foot-11, 164-pound blueliner shared third among league defensemen with six goals and fifth with 14 points in 17 postseason games last season, marking new postseason career highs in each category. He also posted a new postseason career high with 8 assists in the postseason. The Laval, Quebec, native has appeared in 152 career regular-season QMJHL games all with the Armada from 2023-26, compiling 143 points (26G, 117A). Additionally, he’s tallied 23 points (7G, 16A) in 29 career QMJHL postseason contests.
Ryan Roobroeck
Forward, Second Round - No. 35 Overall
Roobroeck, 18, notched 58 points (30G, 28A) in 49 regular-season games with the Niagara IceDogs (OHL) in 2025-26. He ranked second on the club with 30 goals and 58 points, while he shared second with 28 assists. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound forward has totaled 196 points (99G, 97A) in 176 career regular-season OHL games with Niagara from 2023-26. Additionally, he has registered six points (3G, 3A) in five career OHL postseason contests. The London, Ontario, native captured a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2025 IIHF U18 World Championship, posting nine points (4G, 5A) in seven games.
Samu Alalauri
Defenseman, Third Round - No. 66 Overall
Alalauri, 18, tallied 25 points (6G, 19A) in 40 regular-season games with the Pelicans U20 (U20 SM-sarja) during the 2025-26 season, earning league First All-Star Team honors. He finished the campaign tied for third on the team in assists (19) and fourth in points (25), while he ranked second among club blueliners in goals (6). Alalauri also notched five points (2G, 3A) in four regular-season games with Pelicans U18 (U18 SM-sarja) last season. Additionally, the 6-foot-2, 221-pound blueliner posted one assist in four U20 SM-sarja postseason games. A native of Lahti, Finland, Alalauri also served as an alternate captain for Team Finland at the 2026 IIHF U18 World Championship where he registered four points (1G, 3A) in five games. Alalauri is currently committed to the University of Massachusetts Amherst for the 2026-27 season and will join fellow Chicago draft pick Vaclav Nestrasil (2025 – 25th overall).
Alexander Ivanov
Defenseman, Seventh Round - No. 194 Overall
Ivanov, 18, appeared in seven regular-season games with Ak Bars Kazan (KHL) in 2025-26, logging a +1 plus/minus rating, two hits and two blocked shots. He also tallied three assists in 36 regular-season games with Bars Kazan (VHL) this past season. During the 2024-25 campaign, the 6-foot-2, 181-pound defenseman recorded three assists in 36 regular-season games with Irbis Kazan (MHL). Additionally, the Moscow, Russia, native competed in four games with Irbis during the 2025 postseason.
William Sorbrand
Forward, Seventh Round - No. 200 Overall
Sorbrand, 18, played in five games with Timra IK (SHL) during the 2025-26 campaign, logging two shots on goal and three hits. He also posted 18 points (10G, 8A) in 28 games with Timra IK (U20 Nationell) last season. The 6-foot-3, 203-pound forward shared third on the club with 10 goals and ranked seventh with 18 points. Additionally, Sorbrand tallied three points (2G, 1A) in three postseason games with Timra IK U20. The Sundsvall, Sweden, native also notched five points (2G, 3A) in nine games with Timra IK (U18 Region) in 2025-26.
Draft Transactions
- Chicago acquired a sixth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for forward Andre Burakovsky.
- Chicago acquired a 2026 second-round pick (35th overall) from the New Jersey Devils for a 2026 2nd round pick (37th overall) and a 2026 4th round pick (119th overall).
2027 NHL Draft Assets
Chicago currently holds 11 picks in the 2027 NHL Draft, including three first-round picks, two second-round picks, two third-round picks, one fourth-round pick, two sixth-round picks and one seventh-round pick.