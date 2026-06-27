RELEASE: Blackhawks Wrap 2026 NHL Draft with Five Selections

Alexander Ivanov

Defenseman, Seventh Round - No. 194 Overall

Ivanov, 18, appeared in seven regular-season games with Ak Bars Kazan (KHL) in 2025-26, logging a +1 plus/minus rating, two hits and two blocked shots. He also tallied three assists in 36 regular-season games with Bars Kazan (VHL) this past season. During the 2024-25 campaign, the 6-foot-2, 181-pound defenseman recorded three assists in 36 regular-season games with Irbis Kazan (MHL). Additionally, the Moscow, Russia, native competed in four games with Irbis during the 2025 postseason.

William Sorbrand

Forward, Seventh Round - No. 200 Overall

Sorbrand, 18, played in five games with Timra IK (SHL) during the 2025-26 campaign, logging two shots on goal and three hits. He also posted 18 points (10G, 8A) in 28 games with Timra IK (U20 Nationell) last season. The 6-foot-3, 203-pound forward shared third on the club with 10 goals and ranked seventh with 18 points. Additionally, Sorbrand tallied three points (2G, 1A) in three postseason games with Timra IK U20. The Sundsvall, Sweden, native also notched five points (2G, 3A) in nine games with Timra IK (U18 Region) in 2025-26.