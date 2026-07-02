RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Dillon Boucher and Connor Mylymok to Two-Way Contracts

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has agreed to terms with forwards Dillon Boucher and Connor Mylymok on matching one-year, two-way contracts ($850,000 salary cap hit).

Boucher, 29, made him American Hockey League (AHL) debut during the 2025-26 campaign, registering eight points (3G, 5A) in 53 regular-season games with the Rockford IceHogs. He ranked third on the club with 114 penalty minutes and scored his first career AHL goal on Oct. 12 at Iowa.

The 6-foot, 225-pound forward has also posted 35 points (14G, 21A) in 151 career regular-season ECHL games with the Wichita Thunder. Additionally, the Head of Chezzetcook, Nova Scotia native scored one goal in four career ECHL postseason contests.

Mylymok, 26, appeared in 52 regular-season games with the IceHogs in 2025-26, posting 10 points (3G, 7A). He ranked third in the AHL with 204 penalty minutes, and logged his first career AHL goal on Oct. 12, 2025 at Iowa, also tallying an assist.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound forward has totaled 60 career regular-season AHL games with the Calgary Wranglers and IceHogs, posting 10 points (3G, 7A). He’s also registered 26 points (14G, 12A) in 51 career regular-season ECHL games with the Idaho Steelheads and Rapid City Rush. Additionally, the Jackson, Miss. native has tallied one assist in nine career ECHL postseason contests.