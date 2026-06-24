RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Bowen Byram and Jordan Greenway in Trade with Buffalo

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has acquired defenseman Bowen Byram and forward Jordan Greenway from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for defenseman Louis Crevier, a first-round pick (4th overall) and a second-round pick (45th overall) in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Byram, 25, registered a career-high 42 points (11G, 31A) in 82 regular-season games for the Sabres during the 2025-26 season. He also tied career highs with 11 goals and 31 assists last season. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound blueliner finished the campaign ranked second among Buffalo defensemen in assists and points, while he ranked third in goals. Additionally, the blueliner recorded 93 blocked shots in 2025-26, good for third among all Buffalo skaters. In the postseason, Byram logged seven points (4G, 3A), finishing tied for third on the team in goals and fifth in points.

Originally selected by the Colorado Avalanche in the first round (4th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Byram has earned 152 points (44G, 108A) in 328 career regular-season NHL games with Colorado and Buffalo. The defenseman has also made three career trips to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, posting 19 points (4G, 15A) in 40 postseason contests. He logged postseason career highs with nine assists and points in 20 games in 2022, helping the Avalanche win the Stanley Cup.

The native of Cranbrook, B.C. has also made several appearances for Team Canada on the international stage, winning a gold medal at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship. Byram also won a silver medal with Team Canada at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship serving as team captain.

Greenway, 29, notched six points (1G, 5A) in 40 games with the Sabres last season. He also registered three points (2G, 1A) in 13 Stanley Cup Playoff games with Buffalo during the 2025-26 campaign.

The 6-foot-6, 231-pound forward has competed in 475 career regular-season NHL games with the Sabres and Minnesota Wild, compiling 165 points (56G, 109A). He’s also registered 10 points (5G, 5A) in 35 career postseason contests. Additionally, Greenway has posted six points (3G, 3A) in five contests with the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League.

The Canton, N.Y. native also skated in five games with Team USA in the 2018 Winter Olympics, recording an assist. The defenseman helped USA win a gold medal at the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship, ranking second on the team in assists (5) and third in points (8) in seven games. Greenway was originally selected by the Wild in the second round (50thoverall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.

Crevier, 25, registered career highs in goals (7), assists (18) and points (25) in 78 games with Chicago during the 2025-26 season. He also ranked second on the club in hits (124) and blocked shots (95).

The 6-foot-6, 228-pound defenseman notched 32 points (10G, 22A) in 134 career regular-season games with the Blackhawks from 2023-26. He was originally selected by Chicago in the seventh round (188th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.