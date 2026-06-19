STATEMENT: Blackhawks on the Retirement of Jonathan Toews

Blackhawks Chairman & CEO Danny Wirtz shares a statement on Jonathan Toews’ career and lasting impact on the organization and the city of Chicago

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By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

"When Jonathan Toews arrived in Chicago, this franchise was still searching for its way back. We named him captain at just 20 years old. It was a lot to ask of anyone at that age, but he embraced the role with the seriousness it required. For the next 15 years, he was the heartbeat of the Blackhawks, restoring this proud franchise back to the top of the hockey world and giving a generation of fans a reason to fall in love with this team all over again. 

He led by example, carrying the responsibility of captain with humility, integrity and determination. He was as serious a competitor as any player this city has ever cheered for. He was never, ever, willing to be outworked and earned the respect of teammates, opponents, coaches and fans through the way he approached the game. 

But his “Captain Serious” nickname only ever told half the story. He was seriously generous with his time and his resources in our local community, often when no cameras were rolling. He was seriously invested in the youth hockey players who looked up to him and seriously devoted to the fans who packed the United Center to see him play. He never took any of it for granted and treated this city’s people like they mattered, because to him they always did and always will. 

While his playing career has come to a close, Jonathan’s place in Blackhawks history – in hockey history – will be talked about for as long as this game is played. 

Jonathan, on behalf of all of us here at the Chicago Blackhawks, our fans and the city of Chicago you gave so much to: congratulations on an extraordinary journey and a truly remarkable career. Thank you, Seriously."

A captain, a champion, a legacy. Stick taps to Jonathan Toews.

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