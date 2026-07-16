RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2026-27 Regular-Season Schedule

For the ninth consecutive season, Chicago will kick off the regular season on the road as the team travels to Las Vegas to take on the Golden Knights on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 9:30 p.m. CT. As part of the NHL’s opening-night triple header, the game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. It’s the first time since the 2012-13 campaign that Chicago will open the season against a Pacific Division opponent.

Returning this season, most weekday games hosted at United Center will begin at 7 p.m. CT to allow fans of all ages more opportunity to attend throughout the season.

The Blackhawks open the home portion of their schedule with a Central Division matchup against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. CT. Chicago will host a season-high eight home contests in October.

Additionally, the NHL All-Star Weekend returns this season from Feb. 5-6 on Long Island, N.Y., coinciding with a 10-day break in the Blackhawks schedule from Jan. 31 to Feb. 9.

Other highlights include:

Deutschland: The Chicago Blackhawks will play two games against the Ottawa Senators in Dusseldorf, Germany as a part of the 2026 NHL Global Series on Dec. 18 and 20. Tickets for these games can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

The Chicago Blackhawks will play two games against the Ottawa Senators in Dusseldorf, Germany as a part of the 2026 NHL Global Series on Dec. 18 and 20. Tickets for these games can be purchased on Ticketmaster. That’s A Stretch: The Blackhawks will play seven-straight home games from Oct. 10-27, and another seven-game homestand from Feb. 17 to March 1. These are the longest home stretches since the 2022-23 campaign when Chicago hosted seven consecutive games from Jan. 1-17, 2023. The club will also hit the road for a season-long five-game road trip from Jan. 2-10.

The Blackhawks will play seven-straight home games from Oct. 10-27, and another seven-game homestand from Feb. 17 to March 1. These are the longest home stretches since the 2022-23 campaign when Chicago hosted seven consecutive games from Jan. 1-17, 2023. The club will also hit the road for a season-long five-game road trip from Jan. 2-10. Back Home: This season’s schedule will feature two sets of back-to-back home games, letting fans double up on their Blackhawks hockey in consecutive weekends. Chicago will face the Minnesota Wild and the New Jersey Devils on Feb. 20 and 21, before taking on the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers the following weekend on Feb. 28 and March 1.

This season’s schedule will feature two sets of back-to-back home games, letting fans double up on their Blackhawks hockey in consecutive weekends. Chicago will face the Minnesota Wild and the New Jersey Devils on Feb. 20 and 21, before taking on the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers the following weekend on Feb. 28 and March 1. Matinee Mania: Chicago will play nine home matinee contests this season, providing fans with even more opportunities for the whole family to experience Blackhawks hockey.

Chicago will play nine home matinee contests this season, providing fans with even more opportunities for the whole family to experience Blackhawks hockey. Weekend Warriors: The Blackhawks schedule includes 22 weekend games (Friday through Sunday) at United Center during the 2026-27 campaign, including six on Friday, seven on Saturday and nine on Sunday.

The Blackhawks schedule includes 22 weekend games (Friday through Sunday) at United Center during the 2026-27 campaign, including six on Friday, seven on Saturday and nine on Sunday. Holiday Cheer: The team’s schedule for 2026-27 includes several home contests around the holidays, including a Nov. 27 game against the New York Rangers following Thanksgiving. The Blackhawks will also host the Boston Bruins on New Year’s Day, and two games ahead of St. Patrick’s Day against the Anaheim Ducks (March 14) and San Jose Sharks (March 16).

The 2026-27 Blackhawks promotional schedule will be released in the coming weeks, with single-game tickets anticipated to go on sale later this summer. The best way to guarantee access to Blackhawks gameday experiences is through Season Ticket Membership, offered in Full, Half and Partial season options. Fans interested in joining can learn more at Blackhawks.com/Membership.