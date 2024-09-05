RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2024 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase Schedule and Roster

Blackhawks to face St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild prospects on Sept. 13 and 14

By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced their 2024 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase schedule, which will take place at the USA Rink at Centene Community Ice Center (750 Casino Center Dr) in Maryland Heights, Missouri on Sept. 13 and 14. The Blackhawks will face the St. Louis Blues on Friday at 7 p.m. CT and take on the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT.

Rockford IceHogs' head coach Anders Sorensen and his staff will oversee the showcase's practices and games.

All practice sessions and games will be free and open to the public. No ticket or registration will be required to enter during practices and games.

All scrimmages will be streamed and information on how to watch will be shared at a later date.

Please note that all practice times and locations are subject to change. Below is the day-by-day schedule (subject to change):

Wednesday, Sept. 11

11am: Practice, Fifth Third Arena

Media availability to follow practice

Thursday, Sept. 12

10am - 12pm: Practice, Fifth Third Arena

Media availability to follow practice

Friday, Sept. 13

11:30am: Morning skate, Centene Community Ice Center – USA Rink
7:00pm: Game vs. St. Louis Blues – USA Rink

Media availability to follow morning skate and postgame

Saturday, Sept. 14

10:30am: Morning Skate, Centene Community Ice Center – USA Rink
6pm: Game vs. Minnesota

Media availability to follow morning skate and postgame

