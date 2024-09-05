RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2024 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase Schedule and Roster

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced their 2024 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase schedule, which will take place at the USA Rink at Centene Community Ice Center (750 Casino Center Dr) in Maryland Heights, Missouri on Sept. 13 and 14. The Blackhawks will face the St. Louis Blues on Friday at 7 p.m. CT and take on the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT.

Rockford IceHogs' head coach Anders Sorensen and his staff will oversee the showcase's practices and games.

All practice sessions and games will be free and open to the public. No ticket or registration will be required to enter during practices and games.

All scrimmages will be streamed and information on how to watch will be shared at a later date.