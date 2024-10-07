RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster

Defenseman Wyatt Kaiser (illness) will begin the season on injured reserve retroactive to Sept. 19, while defenseman Artyom Levshunov (right foot) and goaltender Laurent Brossoit (right knee) will start the season with an injured/non-roster designation.

The Blackhawks begin the 2024-25 season against the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at the Delta Center at 9:00 p.m. CT/8:00 p.m. MT. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN and ESPN+, and can be heard on WGN Radio.