RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced the opening night roster which includes 23 players: 14 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders.
FORWARDS
Joey Anderson
Andreas Athanasiou
Connor Bedard
Tyler Bertuzzi
Jason Dickinson
Ryan Donato
Nick Foligno
Taylor Hall
Philipp Kursahev
Pat Maroon
Ilya Mikheyev
Lukas Reichel
Craig Smith
Teuvo Teravainen
DEFENSEMEN
Nolan Allan
TJ Brodie
Seth Jones
Alec Martinez
Connor Murphy
Isaak Phillips
Alex Vlasic
GOALTENDERS
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Defenseman Wyatt Kaiser (illness) will begin the season on injured reserve retroactive to Sept. 19, while defenseman Artyom Levshunov (right foot) and goaltender Laurent Brossoit (right knee) will start the season with an injured/non-roster designation.
The Blackhawks begin the 2024-25 season against the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at the Delta Center at 9:00 p.m. CT/8:00 p.m. MT. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN and ESPN+, and can be heard on WGN Radio.