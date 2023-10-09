News Feed

RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Anderson to Rockford

MEDICAL: Dach to Miss Practice on Monday

RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Phillips to Rockford

RELEASE: Four Assigned to Rockford

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Close Out Preseason at Blues

RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Three from IceHogs

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks' Loss Provided Valuable Lessons in Preseason Action

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Off Against Wild 

RELEASE: Stauber Assigned to Rockford

FEATURE: Korchinski 'Ready to Go' as an NHL Pro

MEDICAL: Dach to Miss Practice on Wednesday

TAKEAWAYS: Perry Notches Two Goals in Win Against Red Wings

MEDICAL: Donato to Miss Game Against Red Wings

SPOTLIGHT: Highlighting Blackhawks Voices During Hispanic Heritage Month

MEDICAL: Athanasiou to Miss Morning Skate on Tuesday

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Clash with Red Wings 

RELEASE: Trio Assigned to Rockford

RELEASE: Five Assigned to Rockford, Two Return to Juniors

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2023-24 Opening Night Roster

The Blackhawks begin the 2023-24 season against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at PPG Paints Arena at 7:00 p.m. CT.

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced the opening night roster which includes 23 players: 14 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders.

Forwards: Andreas Athanasiou, Connor Bedard, Jason Dickinson, Ryan Donato, MacKenzie Entwistle, Nick Foligno, Cole Guttman, Taylor Hall, Reese Johnson, Tyler Johnson, Boris Katchouk, Corey Perry, Taylor Raddysh and Lukas Reichel

Defensemen: Seth Jones, Wyatt Kaiser, Kevin Korchinski, Connor Murphy, Jarred Tinordi, Alex Vlasic and Nikita Zaitsev

Goaltenders: Petr Mrazek and Arvid Soderblom

Forward Philipp Kurashev (left wrist) will begin the season on injured reserve (retroactive to Sept. 28). Forwards Colin Blackwell (lower body), Colton Dach (right ankle), Luke Philp (right Achilles tendon) and Samuel Savoie (right Femur) will begin the season with an injured/non-roster designation. 

The Blackhawks begin the 2023-24 season against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at PPG Paints Arena at 7:00 p.m. CT. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN and can be heard on WGN Radio.