RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2023-24 Opening Night Roster

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced the opening night roster which includes 23 players: 14 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders.

Forwards: Andreas Athanasiou, Connor Bedard, Jason Dickinson, Ryan Donato, MacKenzie Entwistle, Nick Foligno, Cole Guttman, Taylor Hall, Reese Johnson, Tyler Johnson, Boris Katchouk, Corey Perry, Taylor Raddysh and Lukas Reichel

Defensemen: Seth Jones, Wyatt Kaiser, Kevin Korchinski, Connor Murphy, Jarred Tinordi, Alex Vlasic and Nikita Zaitsev

Goaltenders: Petr Mrazek and Arvid Soderblom

Forward Philipp Kurashev (left wrist) will begin the season on injured reserve (retroactive to Sept. 28). Forwards Colin Blackwell (lower body), Colton Dach (right ankle), Luke Philp (right Achilles tendon) and Samuel Savoie (right Femur) will begin the season with an injured/non-roster designation.

The Blackhawks begin the 2023-24 season against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at PPG Paints Arena at 7:00 p.m. CT. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN and can be heard on WGN Radio.