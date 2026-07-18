RELEASE: Blackhawks Agree to Terms With Forward Connor Bedard on Five-Year Contract Extension

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has agreed to terms with forward Connor Bedard on a five-year contract extension ($15 million salary cap hit). The contract will begin in the 2026-27 season and will run through the 2030-31 season.

“Connor has continuously defied our expectations since being drafted, and has quickly established himself as an elite player in the NHL,” said General Manager Kyle Davidson. “He utilizes all aspects of his game to not only be a constant threat, but to make the players around him better every time he steps on the ice. Connor’s strong work ethic and determination to always improve his game has set an extraordinary standard for our young core, and we’re excited for the incredible impact he’ll have in this next chapter of Blackhawks hockey.”

Bedard, 21, posted career highs in goals (30), assists (45) and points (75) in 69 games with the Blackhawks during the 2025-26 campaign. He led all Chicago skaters with 45 assists, 75 points and five game-winning goals, while ranking second on the club with 30 goals. Bedard became the third Blackhawks player to record a 30-goal season at age 20 or younger, joining Jonathan Toews (34 in 2008-09) and Eric Daze (30 in 1995-96). Additionally, he was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Month for November, ranking third in the NHL with 23 points (10G, 13A) in 14 games during the month.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound forward has totaled 203 points (75G, 128A) in 219 career NHL games with Chicago from 2023-26. He logged his 200th career NHL point on April 6 against San Jose and became the first player in Blackhawks history to hit the 200-point milestone at age 20 or younger and the 13th player in NHL history to do so. During his rookie season in 2023-24, Bedard was awarded the Calder Trophy, leading all NHL first-year skaters with 22 goals and 61 points, while sharing first with 39 assists in 68 contests.

Internationally, the North Vancouver, British Columbia native represented Team Canada at the 2024 IIHF World Championship, notching eight points (5G, 3A) in 10 games. He ranked second on the club with five goals and ranked fourth with eight points. Bedard also helped Team Canada to gold medals at the 2022 and 2023 IIHF World Junior Championships, compiling 31 points (13G, 18A) in 14 career games. During the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, Bedard logged 23 points (9G, 14A) in seven games and was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player and established a new record for points by a Canadian in a single World Junior Championship tournament. Additionally, he was named the IIHF's 2023 Male Player of the Year.

Bedard was originally selected by the Blackhawks in the first round (1st overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft.