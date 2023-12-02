RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Tinordi from IR, Recall Crevier

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has activated defenseman Jarred Tinordi from injured reserve and recalled defenseman Louis Crevier from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. Additionally, the team has assigned defensemen Wyatt Kaiser and Isaak Phillips to Rockford.

Tinordi, 31, has appeared in nine games with the Blackhawks during the 2023-24 campaign, tallying one assist. He ranks second among Blackhawks’ defensemen with 23 hits this season, while his 19 blocked shots rank seventh among all club skaters.

Crevier, 22, has suited up in 16 games with the IceHogs this season, posting five assists. His five helpers rank second among all Rockford blueliners.

The Blackhawks play the Winnipeg Jets this afternoon at 2:00 p.m. CT at Canada Life Centre. The game can be seen on NBC Sports Chicago or heard on WGN Radio.