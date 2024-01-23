RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Foligno from IR

Chicago also placed defenseman Connor Murphy (groin strain) on IR retroactive to Jan. 16

ATStLouis-20231227-Selects-042
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has activated forward Nick Foligno (fractured left finger) from injured reserve. Additionally, the team has placed defenseman Connor Murphy (groin strain) on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 16.

Foligno, 36, has appeared in 39 games with the Blackhawks during the 2023-24 campaign, posting 17 points (8G, 9A). His 17 points rank fourth among all Chicago skaters, while his eight goals share fourth on the team. He also ranks second among all Chicago skaters and paces all club forwards with 84 hits on the year.

The Blackhawks play the Vancouver Canucks tonight at Rogers Arena at 7:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on NBCSCH+ or heard on WGN Radio.

