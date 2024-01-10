RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Anderson, Raddysh from IR

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has activated forwards Joey Anderson and Taylor Raddysh from injured reserve. Additionally, the team has assigned defenseman Louis Crevier to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.



Anderson, 25, has recorded five assists in 13 games with the Blackhawks this season. He has also tallied 16 points (7G, 9A) in 14 games with Rockford during the 2023-24 campaign.



Raddysh, 25, has suited up in 35 games with Chicago this season, registering 10 points (5G, 5A).



The Blackhawks play the Edmonton Oilers tonight at 7:30 p.m. CT at the United Center. The game can be seen on ESPN+/Hulu, heard on WGN Radio and in Spanish on Latino Media Network radio, 1200 WRTO-AM.