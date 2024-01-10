RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Anderson, Raddysh from IR

Chicago assigned defenseman Louis Crevier to Rockford

raddysh-anderson
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has activated forwards Joey Anderson and Taylor Raddysh from injured reserve. Additionally, the team has assigned defenseman Louis Crevier to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.
 
Anderson, 25, has recorded five assists in 13 games with the Blackhawks this season. He has also tallied 16 points (7G, 9A) in 14 games with Rockford during the 2023-24 campaign.
 
Raddysh, 25, has suited up in 35 games with Chicago this season, registering 10 points (5G, 5A).
 
The Blackhawks play the Edmonton Oilers tonight at 7:30 p.m. CT at the United Center. The game can be seen on ESPN+/Hulu, heard on WGN Radio and in Spanish on Latino Media Network radio, 1200 WRTO-AM.

News Feed

BLOG: Pitlick Joins First Line in Morning Skate with Blackhawks 

BLOG: Pitlick Joins First Line in Morning Skate with Blackhawks 
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Oilers at United Center on Tuesday Evening

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Oilers at United Center on Tuesday Evening
PROSPECTS: Slaggert Continues to Lead Big Ten Skaters in Goals 

PROSPECTS: Slaggert Continues to Lead Big Ten Skaters in Goals 
TAKEAWAYS: Blackwell Nets Two Goals in Blackhawks Victory 

TAKEAWAYS: Blackwell Nets Two Goals in Blackhawks Victory 
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return to the United Center to Face Flames

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return to the United Center to Face Flames
RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Sanford Off Waivers

RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Sanford Off Waivers
RELEASE: Blackhawks Place Bedard, Foligno on IR

RELEASE: Blackhawks Place Bedard, Foligno on IR
RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Pitlick from Penguins

RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Pitlick from Penguins
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Lose Tough Battle Against Devils 

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Lose Tough Battle Against Devils 
PROSPECTS: Four Claim Gold Medal at 2024 World Junior Championship

PROSPECTS: Four Claim Gold Medal at 2024 World Junior Championship
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Close Out Road Trip in New Jersey

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Close Out Road Trip in New Jersey
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Fall 4-1 to Rangers 

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Fall 4-1 to Rangers 
BLOG: Bedard Named to 2024 NHL All-Star Roster 

BLOG: Bedard Named to 2024 NHL All-Star Roster 
PROSPECTS: Four Advance to Gold Medal Round at World Juniors

PROSPECTS: Four Advance to Gold Medal Round at World Juniors
BLOG: Megna ‘Excited’ for New Opportunity with Blackhawks

BLOG: Megna ‘Excited’ for New Opportunity with Blackhawks
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Head to New York to Face Rangers

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Head to New York to Face Rangers
PROSPECTS: Ludwinski Extends Multi-Point Streak to Four Games 

PROSPECTS: Ludwinski Extends Multi-Point Streak to Four Games 
RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Megna Off Waivers

RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Megna Off Waivers