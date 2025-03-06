RELEASE: Athanasiou Reassigned to Rockford

Forward has recorded 16 points in 16 games with the IceHogs this season

Athanasiou_Morning_Skate
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has assigned forward Andreas Athanasiou to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Athanasiou, 30, has appeared in eight NHL games with the Blackhawks during the 2024-25 campaign, recording one goal. He has also tallied 16 points (8G, 8A) in 16 AHL games with the IceHogs this season.

The Chicago Blackhawks play the Utah Hockey Club tomorrow at the United Center at 7:30 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on CHSN, heard on WGN Radio, and in Spanish on Latino Media Network radio, 1200 WRTO-AM.

