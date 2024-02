CHICAGO, Ill. -- The Blackhawks picked up a late victory on Saturday afternoon over the Ottawa Senators, 3-2.

Jason Dickinson broke a 2-2 tie in the final two minutes of play to earn Chicago its first win since Jan. 19. Connor Bedard continued to make an impact in just his second game back, picking up an assist and a goal on the afternoon. Petr Mrazek made 40 saves on 42 shots to keep the home team in it until the end, including a 21-stop middle frame.