RECAP: Blackhawks Prospects fall to Blues 4-3

The prospects of the Chicago Blackhawks fell 4-3 in overtime to the prospects of the St. Louis Blues at Centene Community Ice Arena in the first game of the 2024 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase on Friday night.

Chicago’s top line of Landon Slaggert (2020 3rd round), Colton Dach (2021 2nd round), and Frank Nazar (2022 1st round) drew a penalty in the first shift of the game. Seconds into the power play, Nazar connected on a dot-to-dot pass with Nick Lardis (2023 3rd round), who labeled a one-timer into the back of the net to give Chicago a 1-0 lead (1:10).

Later in the first, A.J. Spellacy (2024 3rd round) drove the puck down the wing and fired a shot past the blocker of St. Louis goaltender Vadim Zherenko (16:57). Spellacy’s speed and power were on full display throughout the evening, and the third-round pick from the 2024 draft was one of the most noticeable players on the ice.

The Blackhawks’ third goal came shorthanded in the second period from Slaggert after Paul Ludwinski (2022 2nd round) stole the puck behind the St. Louis net and fed a pass through two Blues skaters to Slaggert’s tape (7:50). The goal gave the Hawks a 3-2 edge in the game.

St. Louis was able to respond to each of Chicago’s goals in turn, as Michael Buchinger, Luke Fischer, and Matthew Mayich all added goals from the Blues’ back end. Third-round pick Simon Robertsson scored the game-winning goal in overtime.