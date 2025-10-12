RECAP: Blackhawks Falls Just Short Against Canadiens

Rinzel scores first NHL goal, Nazar and Teravainen record multi-point games

The Blackhawks hosted the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night in their first game of the season at the United Center. Despite a strong effort, Chicago fell 3-2 in the final seconds.

The Blackhawks were tested on the penalty kill, facing ten power plays and successfully killing off eight of them--including four in the opening period to keep Montreal off the board early.

The Canadiens broke through with a power-play goal in the second period, but Sam Rinzel answered shortly after with his first NHL goal to even the score. Montreal regained the lead later in the frame, again on the man advantage, before Connor Bedard tied it in the third with a deflection off a Frank Nazar shot.

Montreal sealed the win with the go-ahead goal in the final 15 seconds of regulation.

Sam Rinzel snipes from the circle to make it 1-1 against Montreal

QUICK HITS

  • The Blackhawks hosted the Canadiens for the first time in franchise history in a home opener
  • Teuvo Teravainen appeared in his 200th game as a Blackhawk
  • Sam Rinzel scored his first NHL goal and led Chicago in ice time with 25:58
  • Frank Nazar assisted on two goals, becoming the fifth Blackhawks player age 21 or younger in the past 40 years to start a season with a point in three straight games
GALLERY: Blackhawks vs. Canadiens - Oct. 11, 2025

THEY SAID IT

  • "Just keep doing what we're doing, and we're gonna stand up for each other no matter what. If someone takes a penalty, we're gonna kill it." - Frank Nazar
  • "It's every shift. You got to be dialed and you got to focus on the little things. I know we want to get better and we want to strive to get wins." - Same Rinzel
  • "I'm not a moral victory guy, but there are stepping stones here. I'm encouraged by some things I see...now it's the details and the habits to win that game." - Captain Nick Foligno
  • "I think there's frustrations when there's that many penalties, but we got to make sure we can control what we can control. Where our stick position is, those types of things." - Head Coach Jeff Blashill

WHAT'S NEXT

The Blackhawks continue their homestand and face the Utah Mammoth at the United Center on Monday evening at 7:30 p.m. CT. They head out on the road to St. Louis for a matchup with the Blues on Wednesday before returning back to home ice on Friday squaring off against the Vancouver Canucks.

