RECAP: Blackhawks Falls Just Short Against Canadiens

The Blackhawks hosted the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night in their first game of the season at the United Center. Despite a strong effort, Chicago fell 3-2 in the final seconds.

The Blackhawks were tested on the penalty kill, facing ten power plays and successfully killing off eight of them--including four in the opening period to keep Montreal off the board early.

The Canadiens broke through with a power-play goal in the second period, but Sam Rinzel answered shortly after with his first NHL goal to even the score. Montreal regained the lead later in the frame, again on the man advantage, before Connor Bedard tied it in the third with a deflection off a Frank Nazar shot.

Montreal sealed the win with the go-ahead goal in the final 15 seconds of regulation.