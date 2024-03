The Blackhawks fell to the Colorado Avalanche on Monday night in Denver, 5-0 -- the second 5-0 win for the Avs over Chicago in a five-day span.

Colorado was led by rookie goalie Justus Annunen's 36 saves in the shutout and a four-point night from Nathan MacKinnon (1G, 3A). Petr Mrazek started for the Blackhawks in the loss and made 32 stops on 37 shots.