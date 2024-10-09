RECAP: Blackhawks Come Up Short in Utah

Chicago unable to complete rally after strong third period push

UTA GM1 RECAP 16_9 Landscape

SALT LAKE CITY--The Blackhawks dropped their season opener 5-2 to Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday night at the Delta Center, as Utah played its first game in NHL history.

Not only was this game historic for Utah, but also marked a milestone for Chicago where rookie defenseman Nolan Allan made his NHL debut, originally drafted by the Blackhawks in the first round (32nd overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Blackhawks got off to a slow start when Utah opened the scoring five minutes in with Dylan Guenther scoring the first goal in Utah Hockey Club history and followed up with another less than ten minutes later. Chicago was unable to answer and was outshot in the opening frame.

The Blackhawks came out strong in the second period, generating six shots in the first five minutes. Despite the pressure, Utah extended their lead to 3-0 halfway through the period. Teuvo Teravainen got Chicago on the board with a backhand goal off a feed from Connor Bedard, and the Blackhawks outshot Utah 11-7 in the second.

Chicago entered the third period facing a multi-goal deficit but played a competitive final frame. Five minutes in, Nick Foligno tipped in his first goal as captain on a point shot from the blue line by Alex Vlasic, cutting Utah's lead to 3-2. Chicago continued to push for the equalizer, creating several quality chances and maintaining pressure throughout the period. However, Utah sealed the game with two goals in the final minute, putting the contest out of reach for the Blackhawks. Final shots on goal slightly favored Chicago, 27-26.

QUICK HITS

  • Rookie defenseman Nolan Allan made his NHL debut, becoming the fourth Blackhawks defenseman in the last two seasons to do so, following Kevin Korchinski, Louis Crevier, and Ethan Del Mastro
  • Teuvo Teravainen netted the Blackhawks first goal of the season in his first game back as a Blackhawk since April 25, 2016, assisted by Connor Bedard and Seth Jones
  • Connor Bedard became the second player in Blackhawks history to record a point in two season-opening games as a teenager, finishing the game with two assists and four shots on goal
GALLERY: Blackhawks at Utah - Oct 8, 2024

Game recap as the Chicago Blackhawks open the season against Utah Hockey Club

WHAT'S NEXT

The Blackhawks will continue their four-game road trip in Winnipeg, facing the Jets on Friday, October 11 at 7 p.m. CT. Chicago will then return to the United Center to open their home schedule on Thursday, October 17, against the San Jose Sharks.

