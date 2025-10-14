RECAP: Blackhawks Claim First Season Win Over Mammoth

The Blackhawks earned their first win of the 2025-26 season, defeating the Utah Mammoth on Monday night at the United Center.

After a scoreless first period with Chicago having the edge on shots, Ilya Mikheyev broke the deadlock just past the midway point of the second period, scoring his first goal of the season off assists from Jason Dickinson and Ryan Donato.

Utah tied the game early in the third, but Andre Burakovsky responded at the halfway mark, scoring on the power play to give Chicago the lead. The goal also marked Burakovsky’s 700th NHL career point. Mikheyev added an empty-net goal late to secure the win.

The Blackhawks’ penalty killers were perfect, going 3-for-3, while Spencer Knight stopped 22 of 23 shots. The victory also marked Head Coach Jeff Blashill’s first behind the bench.