RECAP: Blackhawks Claim First Season Win Over Mammoth

Mikheyev scores twice, Burakovsky nets game-winner in 700th NHL game

Final-Score-Home-16x9
By Blackhawks.com Staff
Blackhawks.com

The Blackhawks earned their first win of the 2025-26 season, defeating the Utah Mammoth on Monday night at the United Center.

After a scoreless first period with Chicago having the edge on shots, Ilya Mikheyev broke the deadlock just past the midway point of the second period, scoring his first goal of the season off assists from Jason Dickinson and Ryan Donato.

Utah tied the game early in the third, but Andre Burakovsky responded at the halfway mark, scoring on the power play to give Chicago the lead. The goal also marked Burakovsky’s 700th NHL career point. Mikheyev added an empty-net goal late to secure the win.

The Blackhawks’ penalty killers were perfect, going 3-for-3, while Spencer Knight stopped 22 of 23 shots. The victory also marked Head Coach Jeff Blashill’s first behind the bench.

Ilya Mikheyev breaks the scoreless tie in the second from in close

QUICK HITS

  • Andre Burakovsky played in his 700th NHL game and scored the game-winning goal
  • Ilya Mikheyev recorded his first goal of the season and added an empty-net goal to secure the win
  • The Blackhawks’ penalty kill went 3-for-3 (100%) against Utah
  • Spencer Knight earned his 50th NHL career win
  • Jeff Blashill earned his first win as head coach behind the bench

THEY SAID IT

  • "[Ilya Mikheyev] is a staple of consistency. He goes out there and he does his job. He knows what he's got to do, and he does it with pride." - Jason Dickinson
  • "I think we're battling the whole night and so it was extra special to to get this one today for sure." - Andre Burkovsky
  • "I think the process matters. The more we focus on that, the more I think we'll be in positions to win hockey games. You can't just come in the rink and just think about winning. You got to do the winning habits from the start." - Spencer Knight
  • "I really, really, really like this group. I like them as people. I like them as competitors. I like them as athletes and how they work and what they want. They're a group that wants to have better days than what they've had, and they've shown that with their work ethic and their ability to come back a day in and day out." - Head Coach Jeff Blashill
GALLERY: Blackhawks vs. Mammoth - Oct 13, 2025

WHAT'S NEXT

The Blackhawks travel to St. Louis for a matchup with the Blues on Wednesday evening before returning back to home ice on Friday and squaring off against the Vancouver Canucks, followed by the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday.

GAME LINKS

Watch all the highlights as Chicago claims first season win against Utah

