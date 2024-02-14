RECAP: Blackhawks Can't Withstand League-Leading Canucks in Loss

CHICAGO, Ill. -- The Blackhawks couldn't contain the league-leading Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night at the United Center, falling 4-2 on home ice.

Tyler Johnson got Chicago on the board in the middle frame and Kevin Korchinski added a late tally in the third, but Vancouver's early two-goal lead courtesy of Conor Garland and a lopsided first period proved insurmountable, with Nils Hoglander and Dakota Joshua adding insurance goals for the visitors late.

Petr Mrazek made 34 stops in his fifth straight start.

"Last three games, two terrible starts," defenseman Seth Jones said. "I wish I had answers for you. We've got to come out with just a lot more fire, a lot more juice. If it's not for (Mrazek) it could be 4-0 in the first 10 minutes. [We were] winning no battles down low. They won every single puck battle. Couldn't get pucks out. Weren't working together at all, and it's kind of hard to get momentum after that. We kind of had it, what was it, 2-1 and then they score right after. Just mental breakdowns everywhere."