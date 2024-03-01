RECAP: Blackhawks Blanked by Avs at Home

Chicago drops first of two meetings in five days with Colorado

2.29_3PS_FINAL_16x9
By Carter Baum
Blackhawks.com

CHICAGO, Ill. -- The Blackhawks dropped their first of two meetings in five days against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night, 5-0.

Chicago got off to one of their best starts in recent weeks, outshooting Colordao 12-6 midway through the opening frame. But a late-period goal from Zach Parise and a pair of tallies within a minute in the second from Ross Colton and Ryan Johansen put the game out of reach for the Blackhawks by the midpoint of the second.

"I thought we skated very well and played well," head coach Luke Richardson said of the start. "It's disappointing at the end of the period to give that one up. We started chasing the game a little bit then and didn't have the same type of execution, I think, defensively against them, and really that led to not getting much offense going either."

Colorado Avalanche v Chicago Blackhawks
Colorado Avalanche v Chicago Blackhawks
Colorado Avalanche v Chicago Blackhawks
Colorado Avalanche v Chicago Blackhawks
Colorado Avalanche v Chicago Blackhawks
+13 Colorado Avalanche v Chicago Blackhawks
Colorado Avalanche v Chicago Blackhawks
Colorado Avalanche v Chicago Blackhawks
Colorado Avalanche v Chicago Blackhawks
Colorado Avalanche v Chicago Blackhawks
Colorado Avalanche v Chicago Blackhawks
Colorado Avalanche v Chicago Blackhawks
Colorado Avalanche v Chicago Blackhawks
Colorado Avalanche v Chicago Blackhawks
Colorado Avalanche v Chicago Blackhawks
Colorado Avalanche v Chicago Blackhawks
Colorado Avalanche v Chicago Blackhawks
Colorado Avalanche v Chicago Blackhawks
Colorado Avalanche v Chicago Blackhawks

GALLERY: Blackhawks vs. Avalanche - Feb. 29, 2024

QUICK HITS

  • Chicago was shutout at home for the first time this season and the second time this season against Colorado (4-0 loss on Oct. 14).
  • Nick Folingo went a perfect 6-for-6 on the faceoff dot on the night.
  • Kevin Korchinski led the all skaters with five shots on goal during the game.

THEY SAID IT

  • "That one hurts. I don't think we responded well when we got down, I think we got tentative. We're just kind of watching them make plays watching them exit the zone. And it's frustrating. I think we've we've put in some good efforts. I think we're getting close. We were looking to get over that hump tonight, and we didn't have it. We didn't do it." - Jarred Tinordi on frustrations after the loss
  • "I think it's part of my role. Whenever you see I hit (Seth) Jones pretty hard in the first I mean, but most of all, I think, just to change a little momentum. Just something to get a little spark." Reese Johnson on fighting Chris Wagner in the second period.  
  • "We haven't had a game like that in a long time. We've been in every game and tonight, just by the third period, that's a long hill to climb against a team like this. You have to stew in that for 20 minutes in the game and then after the game We haven't been in that situation in awhile. It's good that you're upset and frustrated." - Head coach Luke Richardson on team's frustration late in the game.

GAME LINKS

WHAT'S NEXT

The Blackhawks host the Columbus Blue Jackets at the United Center for the lone time this season on Saturday evening.

Saturday, March 2 - 7:00 p.m.

Blackhawks vs. Blue Jackets

POSTGAME VIDEO

News Feed

FEATURE: Featuring Blackhawks Staff Throughout Black History Month

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Avalanche on Thursday Night

MEDICAL: Dickinson Will Not Practice Tuesday

RECAP: Former Blackhawks Spoil Celebratory Night at United Center in OT

BLOG: How to Watch Chris Chelios' Jersey Retirement Ceremony

MEDICAL: Dickinson, Foligno & Johnson Take Maintenance Days

RECAP: Blackhawks Force OT Late, Fall to Jets at Home

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Jets in Final Matchup of Season

RELEASE: Additional Details Released for Chelios Retirement Night

LONG READ: All Roads Lead Home to Chicago for Chelios

RECAP: Blackwell Scores Lone Tally as Blackhawks Fall to Flyers

RELEASE: 2024-25 Full & Half Season Membership Plans On Sale

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Flyers Wednesday Night

RECAP: Bedard's Three Points Not Enough in Carolina

RELEASE: Beauvillier Activated from IR

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Carolina Monday Night

RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Reichel to Rockford

RECAP: Chicago Gets Late Win on Home Ice