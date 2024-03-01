RECAP: Blackhawks Blanked by Avs at Home

CHICAGO, Ill. -- The Blackhawks dropped their first of two meetings in five days against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night, 5-0.

Chicago got off to one of their best starts in recent weeks, outshooting Colordao 12-6 midway through the opening frame. But a late-period goal from Zach Parise and a pair of tallies within a minute in the second from Ross Colton and Ryan Johansen put the game out of reach for the Blackhawks by the midpoint of the second.

"I thought we skated very well and played well," head coach Luke Richardson said of the start. "It's disappointing at the end of the period to give that one up. We started chasing the game a little bit then and didn't have the same type of execution, I think, defensively against them, and really that led to not getting much offense going either."