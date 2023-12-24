PROSPECTS: How to Watch World Junior Tournament

Six Blackhawks prospects will represent Team USA and Team Slovakia in the competition.

how to watch
By Kara Keating
Blackhawks.com

On Tuesday, the Chicago Blackhawks will have six prospects with Adam Gajan (Slovakia) Gavin Hayes (USA), Martin Misiak (Slovakia), Oliver Moore (USA), Frank Nazar (USA) and Sam Rinzel (USA) representing their home countries in this year’s IIHF World Junior Tournament. 

The competition is slated to take place from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 in Gothenburg, Sweden. For the four American prospects, this will be their first appearance in the tournament while Gajan will play in his second and Misiak in his third with Team Slovakia. 

Here is the schedule on how to watch both teams on the NHL Network.

USA Schedule

  • Dec. 26: vs. Norway – 10 a.m.
  • Dec. 28: vs. Switzerland – 10 a.m.
  • Dec. 29: vs. Czechia – 10 a.m.
  • Dec. 31: vs. Slovakia – 5 a.m. 

Slovakia Schedule 

  • Dec. 26: vs. Czechia – 5 a.m.
  • Dec. 27: vs. Switzerland – 5 a.m.
  • Dec. 29: vs. Norway – 5 a.m.
  • Dec. 31: vs. USA – 5 a.m. 

All times listed in CT 

The quarterfinal round of the tournament is scheduled to start on Jan. 2.

