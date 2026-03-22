PREVIEW: Sunday Matinee Clash with the Predators

🕒 TIME: 2:00 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Blackhawks host the Predators at the United Center in fourth and final meeting between the teams this season
🕒 TIME: 2:00 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
The Blackhawks host the Nashville Predators on Sunday afternoon at United Center. Sunday’s game will be the fourth and final meeting between the two clubs this season. Ryan Greene is riding a three-game point streak against the Predators (2G, 1A). Connor Bedard has notched points in seven of his last eight games against Nashville (4G, 5A), including points (2G, 2A) in three of his last four games against them at United Center. He’s recorded 10 points (4G, 6A) in 11 career games against the Predators. Goaltender Spencer Knight holds a 3-1-0 record, a 1.83 goals-against average and a .923 save percentage in five career games against the Predators.
The Blackhawks fell to the Colorado Avalanche, 4-1, on Friday evening at United Center. Wyatt Kaiser scored his career-best sixth goal of the season. Ryan Greene and Sam Rinzel each logged an assist. Ethan Del Mastro and Artyom Levshunov each recorded four hits to lead all skaters while Alex Vlasic led all skaters with four blocked shots. Arvid Soderblom made 45 saves on 49 shots (.918 SV%).
The Blackhawks lead the NHL with 98 points and 71 assists from rookie skaters this season, while their 27 goals rank sixth. Chicago also ranks first in the league with 20.5% of their points and 23.8% of their assists coming from rookie skaters. Chicago’s roster currently features an average age of 26.26 years old which ranks as the youngest average age of any NHL club. Sam Rinzel ranks eighth among all NHL rookie blueliners with 13 points (3G, 10A) in 41 games this season, while his three goals and 10 assists each share ninth.
Defenseman Wyatt Kaiser found the back of the net against Colorado on Friday and now leads all club defensemen with a career-high six goals in 64 games this season. He has logged career highs in games played (64), goals (6), assists (8), points (14) and game-winning goals (1) in 2025-26. His 14 points rank fourth among all club blueliners this season.
Forward Ryan Greene notched an assist on Friday against the Avalanche and now ranks first among all club rookies with 25 points (9G, 16A) in 68 games this season. His 16 assists also rank second among Chicago first-year skaters. He found the back of the net on Tuesday against Minnesota for his ninth goal of the season, which leads all team first years and ranks eighth on the club.
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ON THIS DAY
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ALUMNI SPOTLIGHT
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On March 22, 1982, Denis Savard recorded his 108th point of the season during an 8-5 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs at Maple Leaf Gardens, breaking Bobby Hull’s franchise record for most points in a season. Savard ended the season with 119 points, which remains third-most in franchise history as of the end of the 2024–25 season.
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On March 22, 1949, Roy Conacher won the Art Ross Trophy as the regular season scoring champion, logging a career-high 68 points (26G, 42A) in 60 games that season.