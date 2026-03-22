PREVIEW: Sunday Matinee Clash with the Predators

AGAINST NASHVILLE

The Blackhawks host the Nashville Predators on Sunday afternoon at United Center. Sunday’s game will be the fourth and final meeting between the two clubs this season. Ryan Greene is riding a three-game point streak against the Predators (2G, 1A). Connor Bedard has notched points in seven of his last eight games against Nashville (4G, 5A), including points (2G, 2A) in three of his last four games against them at United Center. He’s recorded 10 points (4G, 6A) in 11 career games against the Predators. Goaltender Spencer Knight holds a 3-1-0 record, a 1.83 goals-against average and a .923 save percentage in five career games against the Predators.