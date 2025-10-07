PREVIEW: Season Opener Set as Blackhawks Face Panthers

🕒 TIME: 4:00 p.m.

📺 TV: ESPN (National Broadcast)

🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App

The Blackhawks begin the 2025-26 regular season with a matchup against the defending Stanley Cup champions Florida Panthers on Tuesday evening at Amerant Bank Arena. It marks the eighth-straight season that Chicago will open on the road (2-5-0). Tuesday will be the third time in history that the two teams have opened the season against each other and the first time in Florida. The Blackhawks hold a 0-0-2 record over their two prior season openers against Florida.

Fans can catch the action on ESPN or listen live on WGN-AM 720. More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.