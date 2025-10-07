PREVIEW: Season Opener Set as Blackhawks Face Panthers

Chicago starts the 2025-26 season against the defending Stanley Cup champions in Florida

Game-Day-Hype-16x9 (1)
By Blackhawks.com Staff
Blackhawks.com

🕒 TIME: 4:00 p.m.
📺 TV: ESPN (National Broadcast)
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App

The Blackhawks begin the 2025-26 regular season with a matchup against the defending Stanley Cup champions Florida Panthers on Tuesday evening at Amerant Bank Arena. It marks the eighth-straight season that Chicago will open on the road (2-5-0). Tuesday will be the third time in history that the two teams have opened the season against each other and the first time in Florida. The Blackhawks hold a 0-0-2 record over their two prior season openers against Florida.

Fans can catch the action on ESPN or listen live on WGN-AM 720. More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.

AGAINST FLORIDA

Chicago posted a 1-1-0 record against the Florida Panthers during the 2024-25 season. Andre Burakovsky has seven points (4G, 3A) over his last seven games against the Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena. Connor Bedard has three goals in four career games against Florida. A former Panther, goaltender Spencer Knight appeared in 80 games with Florida from 2021-25, posting a 44-25-7 record, a .906 save percentage and a 2.76 goals-against average.

Opening Night Roster

Finalized roster features 13 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders

BED AND BREAKFAST

Connor Bedard begins his third NHL season on Tuesday evening, having set career highs in games played (82), goals (23), assists (44), points (67), game-winning goals (5) and average time on ice per game (20:17) during the 2024-25 campaign. Last season, Bedard reached the 60-point mark and became the third active player to record multiple 60-point seasons as a teenager, joining Patrik Laine (2016-18) and Sidney Crosby (2005-07). He also became the 11th teenage player in NHL history to record multiple 60-point seasons.

TO BE FRANK

During the 2024-25 campaign, forward Frank Nazar recorded 26 points (12G, 14A) in 53 games with the Blackhawks, leading all team rookies in goals, assists and points, while ranking seventh among all club skaters in goals. He finished last season with nine points (5G, 4A) over his last nine games and scored goals (3G, 2A) in three-straight games, including his first career overtime goal in Chicago’s season finale at Ottawa on Apr. 15.

ANDRE THE GIANT

Blackhawks forward Andre Burakovsky is set to make his debut with the club on Tuesday against the Panthers. The Blackhawks acquired Burakovsky from the Seattle Kraken in exchange for Joe Veleno on June 21. The forward registered 37 points (10G, 27A) in 79 regular-season games with Seattle last season. It was the seventh time in his career that Burakovsky has posted 30+ points in a single-season. He also finished the 2024-25 campaign with 11 points (4G, 7A) over his last 12 games.

100 YEARS OF BLACKHAWKS HISTORY

On This Day
Alumni Spotlight
The Blackhawks and Panthers met in Florida's first game in Franchise history on Oct. 6, 1993 at Chicago Stadium. The game ended in a 4-4 tie in the opener of the 1993-94 campaign. Jeremy Roenick and Chris Chelios each scored twice in the game for Chicago.
Oct. 7, 1959: Stan Mikita scored his first career NHL goal and added an assist in a 5-2 Blackhawks victory over the New York Rangers at Chicago Stadium. Bill Hay made his NHL debut and became the first NCAA graduate to play in the NHL (Colorado College).

