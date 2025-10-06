RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster

Forward Landon Slaggert (lower body) will start the season on injured reserve. Additionally, forward Joey Anderson (lower body) and goaltender Laurent Brossoit (lower body) will each start the season with an injured/non-roster designation.

The Blackhawks begin the 2025-26 season against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday, Oct. 7 at Amerant Bank Arena at 4:00 p.m. CT/5:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN and can be heard on WGN Radio.