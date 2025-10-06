The Chicago Blackhawks today announced their opening night roster for the 2025-26 Centennial season which includes 23 players: 13 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders.
RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster
Finalized roster features 13 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders
FORWARDS
Connor Bedard
Tyler Bertuzzi
Andre Burakovsky
Colton Dach
Jason Dickinson
Ryan Donato
Nick Foligno
Ryan Greene
Sam Lafferty
Ilya Mikheyev
Frank Nazar
Lukas Reichel
Teuvo Teravainen
DEFENSEMEN
Louis Crevier
Ethan Del Mastro
Matt Grzelcyk
Wyatt Kaiser
Artyom Levshunov
Connor Murphy
Sam Rinzel
Alex Vlasic
GOALTENDERS
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Forward Landon Slaggert (lower body) will start the season on injured reserve. Additionally, forward Joey Anderson (lower body) and goaltender Laurent Brossoit (lower body) will each start the season with an injured/non-roster designation.
The Blackhawks begin the 2025-26 season against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday, Oct. 7 at Amerant Bank Arena at 4:00 p.m. CT/5:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN and can be heard on WGN Radio.