PREVIEW: Chicago Faces Tampa on the Road Thursday Night

KNIGHT TIME

Goaltender Spencer Knight appeared in his 100th career NHL game on Sunday against Anaheim and made 38 saves on 39 shots (.974 SV%) for his second win of the season. He has posted a 2-2-1 record, a .937 save percentage and a 1.96 goals-against average in five games this season and currently ranks third in the NHL in SV% and eighth in GAA among goaltenders who have played in at least three games. With his appearance on Sunday, Knight became the ninth-youngest American-born goaltender in NHL history at the time of his 100th career game.