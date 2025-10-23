PREVIEW: Chicago Faces Tampa on the Road Thursday Night

🕒 TIME: 5:45 p.m.
📺 TV: ESPN+ (National Broadcast)
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Blackhawks travel to take on the Lightning for the first of two meetings this season
🕒 TIME: 5:45 p.m.
📺 TV: ESPN+ (National Broadcast)
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago has won their last two games against the Lightning at Benchmark International Arena and has a 2-1-1 record in their last four games against the club. Connor Bedard has recorded a point (1G, 1A) in back-to-back games against the Lightning and has six points (3G, 3A) in four career games against them. Forward Lukas Reichel has an active three-game point streak (1G, 2A) against the Lightning while Ryan Donato has recorded a point (1G, 1A) in back-to-back games against the Lightning and is riding a three-game point streak (2G, 1A) at Benchmark International Arena.
The Blackhawks defeated the Anaheim Ducks in overtime, 2-1, on Sunday evening at the United Center. Ryan Donato tallied two points (1G, 1A), including the overtime game-winning goal as Frank Nazar scored one goal and registered a career-high 10 faceoff wins (10/17; 58.8%). Connor Bedard notched an assist and took a career-high nine shots on goal. Sam Rinzel recorded one assist and led all skaters with a career-high six hits while Wyatt Kaiser also posted one assist and Alex Vlasic logged a game-high four blocked shots. Spencer Knight appeared in his 100th career NHL game and made 38 saves on 39 shots (.974 SV%) for the victory.
Goaltender Spencer Knight appeared in his 100th career NHL game on Sunday against Anaheim and made 38 saves on 39 shots (.974 SV%) for his second win of the season. He has posted a 2-2-1 record, a .937 save percentage and a 1.96 goals-against average in five games this season and currently ranks third in the NHL in SV% and eighth in GAA among goaltenders who have played in at least three games. With his appearance on Sunday, Knight became the ninth-youngest American-born goaltender in NHL history at the time of his 100th career game.
Forward Ryan Donato scored his second career NHL overtime goal on Sunday and is riding both a four-game point streak (3G, 2A) and a three-game goal streak (3G). It’s the first time he’s logged goals in three-straight games since March 1-5 (4G). It’s also Donato’s first four-game point streak since March 23 – 30 of last season (6G, 2A). Donato has also notched five points (3G, 2A) in seven games this season and shares first on the club in goals and fourth in points.
Defenseman Sam Rinzel recorded an assist on Sunday and has helpers (2A) in back-to-back games. He also led all skaters with a career-high six hits against Anaheim. Rinzel has recorded three points (1G, 2A) in seven games this season and shares fourth among NHL rookie defensemen and ranks first among team blueliners in points. He also shares second among all NHL rookies with 11 blocked shots this season and ranks second among league rookie defensemen with 10 hits.
On This Day
Alumni Spotlight
Oct. 23, 2005: Defenseman Duncan Keith recorded his first career goal and point in a 4-2 win over the Minnesota Wild at the United Center.
Former Blackhawks captain Tony Amonte ranks first in team history with 13 goals and shares second with 16 points in 13 games against the Tampa Bay Lightning. He recorded a hat trick against the Lightning at the Ice Palace in Tampa on March 12, 2000.