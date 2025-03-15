PREVIEW: Chicago Closes Out Road Trip in Vancouver

TIME: 9:00 p.m.
TV: CHSN+
RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
Blackhawks face the Canucks for the third and final meeting between the two teams this season. More information on how to watch Blackhawks games can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Blackhawks wrap a four-game road trip against the Canucks on Saturday night
Tyler Bertuzzi has posted eight points (1G, 7A) in 12 career games against Vancouver. A native of North Vancouver, BC, Connor Bedard has appeared in three games against the Canucks, tallying two assists. During their last trip to Rogers Arena on Nov. 16, 2024, Ilya Mikheyev scored against his former club, while Nick Foligno added an assist. Arvid Soderblom made 29 saves on 31 shots (.935 SV%) during a 4-1 loss to the Canucks.
Despite outshooting the Sharks 26-25 in the game, the Blackhawks dropped a 4-2 decision to San Jose on Thursday evening. Frank Nazar found the back of the net and went 7-for-10 (70%) in the faceoff circle. Ilya Mikheyev also scored while Ryan Donato, Nick Foligno, Wyatt Kaiser and Teuvo Teravainen each notched an assist. Colton Dach posted a career high nine hits to lead all skaters.
Blackhawks forward Ilya Mikheyev scored on Thursday against San Jose and has three goals over his last four games and 10 points (6G, 4A) over his last 12 games since Feb. 8. His six goals lead all club skaters over that span and his 15 goals this season are the most he's scored in a season since the 2021-22 campaign as a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs (21G).
On Thursday against the Sharks, forward Teuvo Teravainen tallied an assist and has points (3G, 8A) in eight of his last 11 games. He also has 17 points (4G, 13A) over his last 14 games since Feb. 5. His 13 assists rank third among all NHL skaters over that span, while his 17 points share fourth. Teravainen now leads all team skaters with 36 helpers in 66 games this season, while his 51 points rank second.
Chicago forward Ryan Donato registered an assist against San Jose on Thursday and has five points (2G, 3A) over his last five games. He also has 19 points (8G, 11A) over his last 14 games since Feb. 3, which ranks third among all NHL skaters over that time. He's two points shy of hitting the 50-point plateau for the first time in his career, having recorded 48 points (23G, 25A) in 63 games this season.