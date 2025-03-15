PREVIEW: Chicago Closes Out Road Trip in Vancouver

TURBO CHARGED

On Thursday against the Sharks, forward Teuvo Teravainen tallied an assist and has points (3G, 8A) in eight of his last 11 games. He also has 17 points (4G, 13A) over his last 14 games since Feb. 5. His 13 assists rank third among all NHL skaters over that span, while his 17 points share fourth. Teravainen now leads all team skaters with 36 helpers in 66 games this season, while his 51 points rank second.